Ili basin, northern Xinjiang region occupied by Russia for a decade and almost ignites a full scale war between China and Russia
Todya's Ili Kazakh autonomous region
Due to the long historic influence of Russia, this region was largely Russified, people can see lots of Russian elements in it's local culture, food, architecture, houses in villages... many Russian and Russian Tartar decendants live in this region.
Travelers tour Ili streets
Ili crisis
Ili crisis, (1871–1881), dispute between Russia and China over the Chinese region centred on the Ili (Yili) River, an area in the northern part of Chinese Turkistan , near Russian Turkistan.
The Russian troops used China's internal social disorders as an excuse to occupy the territory in July 1871, claiming that they were attempting to protect their citizens from Muslim raids and would withdraw as soon as the Chinese reestablished order.
In 1879 China sent a delegation to St. Petersburg to ask the Russians to evacuate the territory. The mission head, Chonghou, had no knowledge of the geography of the region, and he was duped into signing the Treaty of Livadia (October 1879), which returned Ili in name but actually allowed almost three-quarters of it to remain in Russian hands. In addition, the Russians were given the right to establish consulates in seven key places and were promised an indemnity of 5,000,000 rubles.
Upon learning of the treaty, the astonished Chinese government immediately imprisoned Chonghou and sentenced him to decapitation. Zuo poised his troops for attack while the Russian fleet demonstrated off the Chinese coast, and the situation became very tense. Neither country really wanted war. Chonghou’s life was spared after the intervention of a group of Western diplomats, and a second mission was sent to St. Petersburg to negotiate. Under the Treaty of St. Petersburg (February 1881), almost all of Ili was returned to China, and the Russian consulates in the area were reduced to two, but China was made to pay an indemnity of 9,000,000 rubles.
Following the settlement, the region was in 1884 incorporated into China's province of Xinjiang (now the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang). Of more immediate importance, the victory encouraged the rise of a militant faction within the Chinese government, which was partially responsible for China’s embroilment in the Sino-French War (1883–85) over Vietnam.
