What's new

Ijaz Ul Haq Discloses the Conspiracy Behind the 2014 Dharna!

No one gives a **** to this 2014 Dharna. Qazi Fraudia deliberately opened every case related to NS criminal and tried to gain sympathy from the public for this ********. If Qazi is genuinely concerned about military involvement, then they should open Khan's removal case, which is the most recent. It's a straightforward case, and everyone knows who was directly involved in the regime change op and what has been done by the mafia/military since that time... Constitutionally, PMLN completed its tenure. According to the constitution, the party that secures a majority should remain in the gov for five years, not the Prime Minister. Prime Ministers come and go, but the party should stay in power. Therefore, PMLN finished its term but these criminals PMLN/PPP both receiving assistance and support from a corrupt mafia military leading to the removal of Khan. After witnessing the consequences for the country up to this date, it's clear to everyone what has occurred and who was directly involved.
 
Last edited:
Aaj say 5 saal baad yehi Ijaz Ul Haq hoga, aur yehi Ganja Nadeem hoga, aur exact yehi baat ho rahi hogi, but us show main yeh mausoof bata rahay hongay kaisay Fauj nay Nawaz Sharif ko ungal di aur phir Imran Khan ki hakoomat girayi.

We are a doomed nation.
 

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Ijaz-ul-Haq summoned by FIA for money laundering of 1.8 billion rupees
Replies
5
Views
568
Mentee
Mentee
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar picked as caretaker PM
2
Replies
25
Views
853
PK784
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Who was the real mastermind of Faizabad dharna? asks CJP Qazi Faez Isa
Replies
3
Views
94
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM-backed Anwarul Haq elected AJK prime minister unopposed
Replies
12
Views
769
El Sidd
El Sidd
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI withdraws its review petition against the the Faizabad Sit-In Judgment
Replies
8
Views
354
Xestan
Xestan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom