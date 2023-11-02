Ijaz Ul Haq Discloses the Conspiracy Behind the 2014 Dharna!

No one gives a **** to this 2014 Dharna. Qazi Fraudia deliberately opened every case related to NS criminal and tried to gain sympathy from the public for this ********. If Qazi is genuinely concerned about military involvement, then they should open Khan's removal case, which is the most recent. It's a straightforward case, and everyone knows who was directly involved in the regime change op and what has been done by the mafia/military since that time... Constitutionally, PMLN completed its tenure. According to the constitution, the party that secures a majority should remain in the gov for five years, not the Prime Minister. Prime Ministers come and go, but the party should stay in power. Therefore, PMLN finished its term but these criminals PMLN/PPP both receiving assistance and support from a corrupt mafia military leading to the removal of Khan. After witnessing the consequences for the country up to this date, it's clear to everyone what has occurred and who was directly involved.