IHC warns of contempt as Shehryar Afridi still in ‘death cell’

IHC warns of contempt as Shehryar Afridi still in ‘death cell’

Ikram Junaidi | Malik Asad Published June 16, 2023 Updated about 2 hours ago




ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is likely to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials of the capital police for their failure to take custody of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, who is being kept in the death cell at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, despite court orders to the contrary.
Mr Afridi’s counsel, who met the detained leader before appearing in court, said the former minister was held in the notorious cell where Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of former governor of Punjab Salman Taseer, was detained.
He termed this a violation of the court’s June 5 order, when Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir directed jail authorities to shift Mr Afridi to a better class.
Justice Tahir also directed the Aabpara and Industrial Area Police to take Mr Afridi into custody in connection with pending FIRs to bring him under the territorial jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court.
Judge slams police for ‘bureaucratic tactics’; lawyer claims former minister has been denied basic facilities
However, when Justice Tahir resumed hearing of the case, the investigation officers from Aabpara and Industrial Area police stations informed him that they had submitted written requests to the Punjab Home Department for custody of Mr Afridi, but were still awaiting a reply.
The state’s counsel sought more time for compliance with the court’s order.
Justice Tahir expressed displeasure over the response of the police, saying that his previous order was “unambiguous”.
“The issuance of letters from one office to another office without active and meaningful attempts to comply with the order of this court is obsolete bureaucratic tactic to shift liability from one corner to another. The fact is that defiance of order passed by this court still continues and non-compliance has exposed the concerned police hierarchy from investigation officer to the inspector general of police to proceedings under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.”
The court directed the state counsel to submit list of the officers from investigation officers to the inspector general “so as to determine the liability of defiance on their parts as well”. The court would also consider summoning the inspector general of police in person at the next hearing, the judge said, before adjourning the matter till June 19.
Most notorious death cell
After meeting with him, Mr Afridi’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat described the conditions under which he was being held.
“Today, I met Shehryar Afridi in jail, and to my shock, I learned that... the jail authorities, under the DC Islamabad directions, shifted him to the most notorious death cell, which was previously occupied by Mumtaz Qadri before being hanged,” Mr Marwat said.
He stated that Mr Afridi was still in solitary confinement, without a toilet, and had consistently been denied a pillow, cushion, or foam for sleeping or resting. He claimed that before placing Mr Afridi in the death cell, the jail authorities had also placed AIDS-affected and TB patients in the same cell.
It may be recalled that that under the previous PTI regime, incumbent Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also held in a death cell, and Mr Afridi was the state minister for interior at the time.
Mr Marwat claimed that Mr Afridi was grieved over the passing away of his elder brother and expressed his wish to have seen the deceased at least once before burial.
“Today, I found him very tense and deeply concerned about the safety of his young daughters and spouse,” he added.
Mr Afridi’s counsel went on to say that he looked pale and physically weak and gave him a message for PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Mr Afridi also complained about the lack of essential healthcare facilities, the counsel said.
Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023
 
L per rakha hua ha courts ko or us main in courts ka apna haath ha. Kabbi stand lia ho to phir.
Or Aids is Tara sa nahi phelti, but TB is different.
 
Precedence comes from the top when chief justice have got no principles to give his judgement on 90 days election and lost his balls and failed the country. Passing judgement was his job for which he gets paid handsomely not a favour to the country. Now he might as stick his judgement where moon doesn't shines and he is responsible for damaging the politics and constitutionally leaving directionless.
Do you think these little pricks will listen to the lesser powerful judges for doing there jobs now?
Tragedy of Pakistan all pretend to be saviours of the Pakistan but underneath every one sticks one more knife to rock the boat.
 
Puppet ordering another puppet , they still think people are fool ??
 
I bet kulbushan is living in luxury and being pampered by the Army .

I guarantee you
 
There are quite a few precedents set in the last few months.

Elections can be postponed
Journalists can be abducted and / or killed
Women politicians can be abducted without any legal process
Political workers can be forced to switch sides
Get jailed but can abscond
Remove a political party at one’s will

Doctrine of necessity has eaten the country from inside out.
 
Afridi Sahib Zindabad

Imran Khan Zindabad

All the Pakistani who suffered Tortured Zindabad

F Fuaj
 
I think he is out of jail. May he recover and continue to be a party leader because he is one of the youngest of the senior leadership has potential to be a future PM if he organizes the party well from the grassroots.

 
FuturePAF said:
I think he is out of jail. May he recover and continue to be a party leader because he is one of the youngest of the senior leadership has potential to be a future PM if he organizes the party well from the grassroots.

Yes finally he is released. Imran Khan, Imran Riaz, Pervez Ellahi and 1000s of other political workers should be released. Unfortunately Pakistan has no law or constitution.
 

