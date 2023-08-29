What's new

IHC suspends Imran's sentence in Toshakhana case, orders release

Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri said:
In your face @muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

IHC suspends Imran's sentence in Toshakhana case, orders release | The Express Tribune

Copy of the judgement to be released 'soon', heavy security present in and around the court premises
Pakistan court grants Imran Khan bail as corruption conviction suspended

Khan has been in prison since 5 August in graft case
Easy bro many sinister plots are being made by the patwari and fascist regime
 
Falcon26 said:
They have already arrested him for the Cipher case. Total banana republic

And yet again, no justice in this damn country. The Establishment needs dismantling. Is there no General or ranking officer who is loyal to Pakistan. Time after time; when these namak harami’s learn

fatman17 said:
Easy bro many sinister plots are being made by the patwari and fascist regime
All plots for their benefit, not for the awam
 
Falcon26 said:
They have already arrested him for the Cipher case. Total banana republic

Pakistan has been controlling by
pseudo intellectuals (Army Generals)
& kleptocrat (Politicians).

Kleptocrats definition:
a ruler who uses political power to steal his or her country's resources, Kleptocrats typically drain the economies of the countries they rule by raising taxes on production and then using the tax revenue, rents from natural resources, and foreign aid contributions to increase their own wealth

Pseudo intellectuals Definition:
a person who wants to be thought of as having a lot of intelligence and knowledge but who is not really intelligent or knowledgeable
 
Falcon26 said:
They have already arrested him for the Cipher case. Total banana republic

First he has to be released before re-arrest. However appeals are filed in IHC against such actions. Let's hope for the best.

shahbaz baig said:
Pseudo intellectuals Definition:
a person who wants to be thought of as having a lot of intelligence and knowledge but who is not really intelligent or knowledgeable
Sounds like a patwari. 😆 🤣
 
He would still stay in jail for some months.

1693300773831.png


Let me know when he comes out of jail.

1693301123369.jpeg
 
