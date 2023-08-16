IHC orders Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar Khan's release​

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Wednesday directives for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar Khan, who were detained under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).
The court bound Afridi from not leaving Islamabad. It further directed the Islamabad inspector-general of police (IGP) and deputy commissioner (DC) to ensure his safety and security.
Afridi was first arrested in the days following May 9 riots and then rearrested on May 30 under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance 1960. Shortly after his release from Adiala Jail on acquiring bail from the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench, Afridi was detained by the Rawalpindi Police earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Gulzar was allegedly "abducted" on August 9 by the Islamabad Police. Her mother then approached the IHC filing a petition on grounds of "illegal arrest" and violation of Articles 4, 9, 10A and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
Both suspects were produced in IHC by the relevant authorities. The court set aside the detention orders under the MPO and issued directives for their release.
Moreover, it directed Afridi to not issue any public statements on the matter while it remains subjudice and sought affidavits from IGP Akbar Nasir Khan and DC Irfan Nawaz Memon.
During the hearing, Justice Babar Sattar inquired about the evidence regarding the claim made in the magistrate's arrest order, which stated that Afridi was conspiring to launch an attack.
At this, DC Memon said that the Intelligence Bureau gave information that Afridi might launch an attack on the district court.
Justice Sattar further asked whether DC Memon did not consider questioning his source on how could Afridi be inciting people while imprisoned.
To this, the federal capital's deputy commissioner said, "My eyes and ears are the intelligence agencies. There was also a report [against Afridi] by the Special Branch".
The court received similar statements from the DC regarding Khan's arrest. It directed the IGP and chief police commissioner of Islamabad to ensure her safety after the release.
