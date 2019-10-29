What's new

IHC announces verdict in Nawaz Sharif's bail plea in Al-Azizia reference

This is same like when SCP gave 6 weeks for him to rest and get treatment. The Bas***d was instead having political meetings.

This time he was planning to screw up PTI government by planning with Fazloo.
I am certain he is fine, he is been sitting down, chatting, eating what he likes, meeting people.
But the PMLN goons are purposefully making it him to be a dire condition.

Drama, pure drama.
 
So I guess he is gonna shift to Sharif Medical Complex to get medical care from the best doctors in the world? Much better than those in Services Hospital?

And which judge is he gonna meet this time around at Jati Umrah? Or maybe Fazlu drops by on him now.

This is such a joke.
 
Mian sahab ko nai zindagi mil gai! The prick was gonna die in jail. Now he'll happily subvert state institutions. Modi will send him money through Hundi to finance Fazlu's march / dharna.
 
Hijroon kay mulk aur randi adalatain aur inkay loondyaan judges ... Pakistan literally become a joke for the world.... no one respect such a country where criminals even after the conviction roaming freely and the public gives support to such money launders.... wtf with Pakistan seriously... Pakistan completely lost respect in the world
 
Jango said:
So I guess he is gonna shift to Sharif Medical Complex to get medical care from the best doctors in the world? Much better than those in Services Hospital?

And which judge is he gonna meet this time around at Jati Umrah? Or maybe Fazlu drops by on him now.

This is such a joke.
If he is out on bail, then he can choose the treatment and venue. If he is in jail, then the jail authorities make such decisions for him according to the provisions of the relevant laws.
 
The government isn't going to challenge this as they said so where does this take the state of Pakistan?
 
IceCold said:
The government isn't going to challenge this as they said so where does this take the state of Pakistan?
Govt is in no mood of taking blame of death, of 3 times PM,seems like he is on death bed.
crankthatskunk said:
This is same like when SCP gave 6 weeks for him to rest and get treatment. The Bas***d was instead having political meetings.

This time he was planning to screw up PTI government by planning with Fazloo.
I am certain he is fine, he is been sitting down, chatting, eating what he likes, meeting people.
But the PMLN goons are purposefully making it him to be a dire condition.

Drama, pure drama.
People were saying same about Kalsoom Nawaz.

VCheng said:
If he is out on bail, then he can choose the treatment and venue. If he is in jail, then the jail authorities make such decisions for him according to the provisions of the relevant laws.
That's wrong,he along with SC and HC judges should visit house of every ruling party fanboy and tell them about his illness.
 
IceCold said:
The government isn't going to challenge this as they said so where does this take the state of Pakistan?
Where it always had been, in doldrums.
Look mate, in Pakistan men don't have balls, it all boils down to having no balls.
The judges in today judgement have specifically written that after 8 weeks, if further extension is required Nawaz should contact Punjab Government. They said you shouldn't get the courts involved. Meaning "Judges have no balls".

NAB didn't object, meaning NAB's officers have no balls.
Punjab government kept quiet, meaning the Punjab establishment have no balls.
I can keep going, but everyone got an idea.
 
VCheng said:
If he is out on bail, then he can choose the treatment and venue. If he is in jail, then the jail authorities make such decisions for him according to the provisions of the relevant laws.
Isn't it cabinet's prerogative in accordance with the prevalent laws and regulations to decide on placing him on the exit control list?
 
My bottom-line: how much has he coughed up????

Looks like the Pak State isn't that foolish to slaughter the "goose" yet, for it's got some gold eggs to lay....
 

