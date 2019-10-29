IHC announces verdict in Nawaz Sharif's bail plea in Al-Azizia reference

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
So I guess he is gonna shift to Sharif Medical Complex to get medical care from the best doctors in the world? Much better than those in Services Hospital?
And which judge is he gonna meet this time around at Jati Umrah? Or maybe Fazlu drops by on him now.
This is such a joke.
Govt is in no mood of taking blame of death, of 3 times PM,seems like he is on death bed.The government isn't going to challenge this as they said so where does this take the state of Pakistan?
People were saying same about Kalsoom Nawaz.This is same like when SCP gave 6 weeks for him to rest and get treatment. The Bas***d was instead having political meetings.
This time he was planning to screw up PTI government by planning with Fazloo.
I am certain he is fine, he is been sitting down, chatting, eating what he likes, meeting people.
But the PMLN goons are purposefully making it him to be a dire condition.
Drama, pure drama.
That's wrong,he along with SC and HC judges should visit house of every ruling party fanboy and tell them about his illness.If he is out on bail, then he can choose the treatment and venue. If he is in jail, then the jail authorities make such decisions for him according to the provisions of the relevant laws.
Isn't it cabinet's prerogative in accordance with the prevalent laws and regulations to decide on placing him on the exit control list?
