IFA 2023: Honor Reveals World's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone, the Magic V2​

IFA 2023: Honor Reveals World's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone, the Magic V2BYGAVIN PHILLIPS
PUBLISHED 22 HOURS AGO
It's thin, it folds, and it looks great.
Image Credit: Gavin Phillips/MakeUseOf
Honor is never far from the action when it comes to cutting-edge tech. Here at IFA 2023, Honor has launched the Magic V2, a 9.9mm foldable smartphone featuring a triple-rear camera configuration, a substantial 5,000mAh battery, and a titanium alloy folding hinge it claims can withstand 400,000 folds.
Interestingly, it also revealed the Honor V Purse, a folding concept "phy-gital" smartphone with chains, feathers, tassels, and more, along with a partnership with Burberry and others to come.
Honor Reveals Magic V2 Folding Smartphone at IFA 2023Although the world has known about Honor's Magic V2 foldable since its July 12, 2023 launch in China, it's the first time the company has confirmed the device in other markets.
However, the flagship Magic V2 won't be available in the US, as the effects of US sanctions against its former parent company, Huawei, continue to affect the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.
But that doesn't mean the Magic V2 is underpowered, with Honor using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to power the foldable phone.
Honor Magic V2 Internal and External ScreenUS relations aside, the Honor Magic V2 features a 7.92-inch internal display with a 402 PPI pixel density, a resolution of 2344 x 2156, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz (we expect it to be a variable refresh rate screen). It looks crisp and clear, and the movement of apps opening and closing, scrolling through menus and settings, and other touch-based uses are responsive. The peak brightness of 1,600 nits is also good, but given the short time with the device, we're unable to comment on how running at full brightness affects battery life.
Image Credit: Gavin Phillips/MakeUseOf
Most importantly, the Magic V2 snaps into its unfolding position and feels secure. There is a minute crease at the center of the screen, as with all foldable smartphones, and as the Magic V2 I used was unboxed just hours before, there are no tell-tale signs of fold wear, a worn-in crease or similar. Given that the Magic V2 has a titanium alloy hinge, it should remain strong for the device's lifespan (though that doesn't speak to creating a folding phone crease, of course).
Image Credit: Gavin Phillips/MakeUseOf
The external screen is similarly high-quality, a 6.43-inch with a 402 PPI pixel density, a resolution of 2376 x 1060, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The two major differences between the internal and external screens are peak brightness and the aspect ratio. The external screen has a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, and it really shows when you use the device. Folding the phone reveals the brighter external screen, which, like the internal screen, is super responsive.
When folded, the Magic V2 measures just 9.9mm, which is incredibly slimline, even for a folding smartphone, and smaller than its direct competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z.
Honor Magic V2 CamerasThe Honor Magic V2 also features an impressive camera array, boasting three rear cameras: a 50MP f/1.9 OIS main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide, and a 20MP f/2.4 OIS telephoto camera.
Image Credit: Gavin Phillips/MakeUseOf
There are also dual front-facing 16MP f/2.2 cameras, along with a substantial range of camera modes, video modes, and more. The Magic V2 also includes AI Recognition technology to help identify and process images as they're taken, adjusting for lighting and other variables.
Honor's Motion Sensing Capture is another AI-based feature. Instead of remembering which parts of a video you want to keep, Motion Sensing identifies highlights, streamlining the capturing of moments.
Honor Magic V2 BatteryNow, all that hardware needs a good battery, and the Magic V2's 5,000mAh battery fits the bill. We haven't tested the Magic V2 battery life, so can't specifically comment, but early reviewers found it could last up to 24 hours, depending on your usage.
Given the phone's size, the tech inside, and the processing power required to bring it all to life, that's a solid return. It's also impressively slimline yet large, which you can see in greater detail in the JerryRigEverything build video below.
Honor Delves Into "Phy-Gital" Tech With Its V Purse
I'm intrigued by the Honor V Purse, and I'm not the only one. The lines between fashion and tech are drawing nearer, and while it's not a consideration for everyone, looking exceptional when you step out for the evening takes many forms.
The Honor V Purse is niche; there is no doubt about it. However, perhaps Honor knows something we don't and are stepping into the fashion-tech ring at just the right time.
Honor Brings Its A-Game to IFA 2023The Honor Magic V2 is a cracking bit of kit. I had the chance to have a good play with the Magic V2 at Honor's IFA 2023 booth, and it's clear this foldable means business. Despite having lost a portion of its market share due to the US sanctions, Honor is clearly targeting the major names in foldable smartphones, as it always has done with its other devices.
It's well crafted, has great battery life, and, most importantly, the Magic V2 felt instantly familiar to use. I would expect nearly anyone to be able to pick up the Magic V2 and figure out how it works without issue; moving the apps around, changing between camera modes, using the split screen modes, and more.
The Honor Magic V2 will launch in global markets in Q1 2024 and is expected to have a price tag similar to the Magic Vs.