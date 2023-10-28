What's new

If you can take the cable car to the Colosseum, you’re in Vietnam

1698476514371.png



In the foreground, a wrecked boat sits in shallow water. Behind it, a pillar for a cable car can be seen rising from the water, with distant hills behind.

The Cat Hai–Phu Long cable car, the first phase of the planned Sun World Cat Ba development, rises over Hai Phong Bay. The cable pillar is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the “Tallest Cable Car Tower.”Credit...Justin Mott for The New York Times


1698476758025.png



1698476775754.png

1698476721137.png


1698476847732.png

If You Can Take the Cable Car to the Colosseum, You’re in Vietnam

The country is in the middle of a cable-car bonanza, much of it driven by the over-the-top developments of the Sun Group, which feature giant Buddhas, ersatz European enclaves and selfie spots galore.
