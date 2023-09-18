What's new

If the wife works family is ruined, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined : Bangladeshi bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib is embroiled in controversy over his misogynistic social media posts
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib is embroiled in controversy over his misogynistic social media posts

Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma with only his fourth delivery in international cricket when the neighbours met in the Asia Cup on Friday, before holding his nerve in the final over to secure victory for Bangladesh.
The resulting adulation for the 20-year-old, though, turned to scorn from women's rights activists and feminists after his misogynist social media posts came to light.
"If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured," Tanzim posted on Facebook last year. "If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged.
"If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined."

Women form the vast majority of the workforce of the garment factories that have driven much of Bangladesh's economic growth in recent years.
But conservative patriarchal attitudes remain widespread in the majority Muslim country.

In another post, Tanzim warned men that their sons would not have a "modest" mother if they married "a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university".
The comments provoked a backlash, with Paris-based feminist writer Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointing out that the Bangladesh team jerseys were made in factories mostly staffed by women.
"I feel sorry for you that you don't consider your mother a normal human being," she added.

Writer Swakrito Noman described the comments as "deeply offensive" in a widely-shared Facebook post, demanding the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) question Tanzim and the player apologise.
Journalist Mejbaul Haque added Monday: "The status of such a distorted form of misogyny is unacceptable. No matter how big a star he is!"
The BCB said it was investigating.

"The issue came to our attention. We are looking into the matter," its cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.
Tanzim has played 12 first-class matches in his short senior career, after helping Bangladesh win the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.


Bangladeshi bowler under fire over misogynist remarks

A Bangladeshi cricketer was embroiled in controversy Monday over misogynistic social media posts condemning working women, just days after making a brilliant international debut.
The natural way is for the man to work and the woman to run the home/kids. Better.

Unless financial necessity forces the woman to work.
 
He is right.
 
He is right. Mothers raise children. If they are working 9-5 and so are the fathers, who raises you children? Daycare, school, nurseries. Strangers.

When a woman works 9-5 who cooks dinner? It's not fair to expect her to cook dinner. This is why in the West they have frozen meals and microwave meals.

When your children are ill or off school for the holidays, if both husband and wife are working - who looks after them?

If you want your woman to work, then you should do the decent thing and stay at home. Raise your children, cook the meals, clean the home.

Maybe you're bigshots and can hire a chef and a cleaner and a nanny. The vast majority of the world where both partners work don't have that luxury. They are either overworked or they compromise of cleansiness, nutrition or family time. How many times have you heard a gora colleague say "i can't have anyone around, my house is a tip".
 
I went to Pakistan a long time ago, and I was amazed at the food. Even though the average Pakistani earns a fraction of the average Britain, he eats far better. Also, with a lack of processed food and chemicals, far healthier.

Why? Because Pakistani women are trained from childhood to cook, and have the time to do so.

Would you rather come home to a chemical dinner from Tesco's?
 

