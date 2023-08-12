What's new

If the US economy is so good, why are small business owners so pessimistic?

learn to accept that people will always deathly afraid of something. Unfortunately, some business owners still say those fears inhibit them from feeling confident.

So why are so many small business owners not feeling confident, despite a good economy? There’s no one answer. With all due respect to the NFIB and the countless other organizations – and just like all those dubious studies that try to measure happiness – measuring consumer and business “optimism” is a tricky and flawed business in itself. Maybe that’s the real answer.

If the US economy is so good, why are small business owners so pessimistic? | Gene Marks

Each small business owner has their own reason for feeling less confident about the economy. This is what I’m hearing
Because USA is poorer overnight by decoupling from China.

For the sake of geopolitical issues, USA politicians are willing to sacrifice it.

Inflation will keep rising, good prices will keep rising, until they hit high enough and people are willing to accept the new price as normal.


China will take a hit as well, as they have less money on the market despite the good is abundance.

If you are China, what are you going to do with it?
 

