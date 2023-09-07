What's new

If the Generals knew the India role in regime change, could it be stopped, evoking some India centric Ghairat.

Bajwa, the moronic Traitor was against the retaliatory strikes by the PAF on the iconic day of 27th feb, 2019. Bajwa was dead against a reciprocal action and US also directed Army lapdogs not to retaliate.


It's only the pressure and focus from IK and the PAF rising to the occasion that the reciprocal strikes happened, India was not expecting it, US wasn't expecting it and India was petrified, shot down her own MI17 killing six pilots.


The Abhinandon fiasco gave India all the horrendously bad vibes, The thread about 27th Feb, 2019 attacks had more than 600 pages here, there was pride all around.

India just couldn't accept a larger than life, stronger person as Pakistan PM, IK had the guts and the courage, India want a subservient PM like Nawaz, who can be manipulated and controlled.

Even IK has said on many speeches that there were jubilations all around India when IK was disposed and ousted.

IK talking about Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq was spot on, opened the eyes of the Nation, people waking up to the reality fooled for 75 years is the most precious achievement of Imran Khan.

India didn't have the clout to coerce the Pak military establishment to oust IK, US have it and India used the US pressure indirectly in doing so. And the current reports of India is all for Nawaz Sharf as the PM of Pakistan if the country wants a good relations with India, trade and commerce and all that.

The LONDON plan of Nawaz Sharif with India, RAW or not, and the Pak Establishment falling to/for it, knowingly, unknowingly. It's not just US, India wanted the IK government to go, was more desperate than US.







 
Generals know it and have accepted India as their local direct in line supervisor, whom they report to and take orders from now. Several incidents since Feb 2019 clearly points to this new dynamic: failure to intercept initial IAF foray into Pakistani territory and then failure to give a proper response (swift retort's failure was masked by IAF's trademark incompetence), LoC ceasefire capitulation, no response to abrogation of 370, no response to Brahmos attack, no response to continued Indian support/sponsorship of BLA/TTP.

US is upper management and only third tiered state department bhangis get involved with Pakistani establishment, US ambassador is pretty much the viceroy these days.
 
Why Indian Establishment hates Imran Khan? | Why Khan is still the real enemy?​



Why would india go against IK?

Actually, we are very thankful to him.. In the past 75 years, he was the only best pakistani leader that more suitable to India...

Because of him, kashmir issue was solved, and personally I was expecting something more good news during his tenure but unfortunate happened
 

Why Indian Establishment hates Imran Khan? | Why Khan is still the real enemy?​
















Why would india go against IK?

Actually, we are very thankful to him.. In the past 75 years, he was the only best pakistani leader that more suitable to India...

Because of him, kashmir issue was solved, and personally I was expecting something more good news during his tenure but unfortunate happened
There are many reasons, this was one.

27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR

A lot of useless hue and cry in India Media about the MiG-29UPG being deployed after disbanding the remorseful 52 Sqn flying the MiG-21s. Defended by Barak-8 SAM & having 30 Hardened Pens, Srinagar AFS stands no chance against PAF Standoff Attack in case of any misadventure. I think you forgot...
pdf.defence.pk
 
As the Generals would happily be lapdogs of US with tails wagging non stop, subservient and obedient slaves.

The name India might have, would have evoked some Ghairat.

Bajwa getting the deal money and the current one the Job, likely the deal money was paid to Bajwa through Nawaz Sharif by India.
 
Hi,

I had written on this forum after the Feb strike---that the person in charge took 15-30 second EXTRA to answer yes to engage---he acted like if he was pondering the decision---.

But as a matter of fact---as a general he knew---where every second counted---about 15 seconds would be safe enough time for the enemy aircraft to escape BVR missile engagement zone---.
 
But, but, but.... Imran Khan himself said Bajwa was Super King during his tenure and made all the decisions and Imran was merely his servant, so how did Imran manage to override Bajwa's wishes , that too related to a military matter. And even if he managed to do such a himakat, why didn't the US and Bajwa immediately topple his government?
 
notice how the indians are not critiquing the current set up despite by every independent's analysis view as the being the worse in Pakistan history...


the reality is the Imran Khan was a nightmare for the hindooo bindoooo thugs of india...and they trying to camoflage it with some thing else only fools them selves.

nope... he was a complete night mare for you.

during his time India's image got tarnished more than time in living memory. Khan was the first one to expose India's hindu Taliban culture with his interview with NYT. then all main stream media started reporting it..

and there was his UN speech.. I have lost count how many Arabs saw his speech and said they actually understood what was going on in india

Kashmir issue has gotten worse which Kashmirs bitterly hating you hindooo bindooo to death.. you think jailing an entire population is victory?.. many Kashmir were delighted that 4M indians died during covid... they said they jailed us ... the God jailed their entire nation.
 
Nearly all governments in Pakistan have been worse than preceding ones because the country keeps sinking to new depths. The decisions of nearly all Pakistani governments starting from Mr Jinnah to the present set-up have helped India's strategic interests, though it is true that some have been more incompetent than others.
Lol, Imran himself said he understands India better than Indians and he is friend with many Indians. He also wanted to be a great peacemaker with India, but he was just pissed off that Modi didn't take him seriously, just like other world leaders like Biden and MBS

Lol. What is Hindu Taliban ? There are no Hindu seminaries in India, though Muslims are allowed to have madrasas.
It seems MBS and MBZ and other Arab decision makers must have missed this speech.
Kashmir has been absorbed into India and its special status revoked. India was able to revoke Article 370 and get away with it because she knew that Imran's government was too weak to respond, and they were ultimately proven right. All Imran could do was give interviews to NYT, CNN, etc because Biden refused to speak to him and even brother Islamic mumalik refused to support Pakistan.
 
the reality is the Imran Khan was a nightmare for the hindooo bindoooo thugs of india...and they trying to camoflage it with some thing else only fools them selves.




nope... he was a complete night mare for you.

during his time India's image got tarnished more than time in living memory. Khan was the first one to expose India's hindu Taliban culture with his interview with NYT. then all main stream media started reporting it..

and there was his UN speech.. I have lost count how many Arabs saw his speech and said they actually understood what was going on in india

Kashmir issue has gotten worse which Kashmirs bitterly hating you hindooo bindooo to death.. you think jailing an entire population is victory?.. many Kashmir were delighted that 4M indians died during covid... they said they jailed us ... the God jailed their entire nation.
We would love if every leader of Pakistan as same nightmare as was imran.rest are just stories sold by imran in Pakistan..Thanks

Practically, he was a best for india in the history.

We wish that he shall become PM of Pakistan again by heartheart Or atleast be a opposition leader...
 
I, more than any one else want Imran khan out of jail and back in power.

Things have been too quiet in Pakistan, since he was sent to jail.
If an enemy of an enemy is a friend, then Imran khan is our greatest friend.

He is the great disruptor in Pakistan. His cultist are stupid and irrational, as all cultists usually are.

1694132462356.png

Imagine these guys, but Pakistani and a lot stupider.
 
Imagine the people of a country giving its army so much, basically full control of all internal and foreign affairs and a massive chunk of the budget..... all because we needed them to be strong enough to face an 8x bigger enemy and to liberate Kashmir. Then watch the army lose every war, engage in political engineering, infiltrate every institution in Pakistan, and establish vast business interests both internally and internationally. Watch them take dollars while doing the bidding of US, causing thousands of poor soldiers and people to suffer. To make matters worse little of that money actually went into the economy, instead it ended up in pockets and overseas bank accounts of corrupt bastard generals and their underlings.

Meanwhile watch that enemy beat you in every aspect and every forum. India is excelling at a dramatic pace, I would argue India after Israel might be biggest strategic ally to US going forward, especially in the region. Look at how successful Indian lobby is in the US. There is a very real chance, the next President of USA will be a Indian origin in Vivek.

Pakistan is truly a sad example of a country. 70 years of duffers have slowly been killing the country from the inside...there is no hope in this country, only despair. It will be much worse going forward now that US has no need for Pakistan. If you have the means... Pakistan sy zinda baag. I would say to take to the streets and make examples out of those who share blame for causing people to suffer...but that will never happen. We are cuck quom, who would rather commit suicide then face our oppressors
 
like I said.. you are great at fooling your selves.

think for the last 14 months what has this gov done that was of favour to Pakistan..

under khan india never dared attack Pakistan. .. as it got a lesson it never forgot.

If an enemy of an enemy is a friend, then Imran khan is our greatest friend.

He is the great disruptor in Pakistan. His cultist are stupid and irrational, as all cultists usually are.

stupid analysis... Pakistan is breaking up.. and you think Khan was bad for Pakistan?..


let us remind these hendooooo bindoooo indians why they got pissed off




watch


 
and the best....when khan unleashed the PAF


and countless articles in the west post Khan's enlightenment of the real india

https://theloop.ecpr.eu/has-the-hindu-majority-developed-a-nazi-conscience-in-india-nationalism/

theloop.ecpr.eu

Has the Hindu majority developed a ‘Nazi conscience’ in India?

Emboldened by the support of the State, Hindu nationalists have unleashed violent attacks on religious minorities in India. Constant state propaganda and communal violence have led to the development of a ‘Nazi conscience’ among the Hindu majority, which now perceives violence to be morally...
theloop.ecpr.eu theloop.ecpr.eu

so ,my dear hendoooo bindooooo we know your cheap mentality... we know what you mean what you say and don't say...

don't ever forget we ruled you people for a 1000+ years .. we were your master.. and master knows his subjects.
 
