What's new

If the Generals knew the India role in regime change, can it be stopped, evoking some India centric Ghairat.

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 21, 2015
Messages
9,639
Reaction score
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bajwa, the moronic Traitor was against the retaliatory strikes by the PAF on the iconic day of 27th feb, 2019. Bajwa was dead against a reciprocal action and US also directed Army lapdogs not to retaliate.


It's only the pressure and focus from IK and the PAF rising to the occasion that the reciprocal strikes happened, India was not expecting it, US wasn't expecting it and India was petrified, shot down her own MI17 killing six pilots.


The Abhinandon fiasco gave India all the horrendously bad vibes, The thread about 27th Feb, 2019 attacks had more than 600 pages here, there was pride all around.

India just couldn't accept a larger than life, stronger person as Pakistan PM, IK had the guts and the courage, India want a subservient PM like Nawaz, who can be manipulated and controlled.

Even IK has said on many speeches that there were jubilations all around India when IK was disposed and ousted.

IK talking about Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq was spot on, opened the eyes of the Nation, people waking up to the reality fooled for 75 years is the most precious achievement of Imran Khan.

India didn't have the clout to coerce the Pak military establishment to oust IK, US have it and India used the US pressure indirectly in doing so. And the current reports of India is all for Nawaz Sharf as the PM of Pakistan if the country wants a good relations with India, trade and commerce and all that.

The LONDON plan of Nawaz Sharif with India, RAW or not, and the Pak Establishment falling to/for it, knowingly, unknowingly. It's not just US, India wanted the IK government to go, was more desperate than US.







 
Last edited:
Generals know it and have accepted India as their local direct in line supervisor, whom they report to and take orders from now. Several incidents since Feb 2019 clearly points to this new dynamic: failure to intercept initial IAF foray into Pakistani territory and then failure to give a proper response (swift retort's failure was masked by IAF's trademark incompetence), LoC ceasefire capitulation, no response to abrogation of 370, no response to Brahmos attack, no response to continued Indian support/sponsorship of BLA/TTP.

US is upper management and only third tiered state department bhangis get involved with Pakistani establishment, US ambassador is pretty much the viceroy these days.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Bajwa, the moronic Traitor was against the retaliatory strikes by the PAF on the iconic day of 27th feb, 2019. Bajwa was dead against a reciprocal action and US also directed Army lapdogs not to retaliate.


It's only the pressure and focus from IK and the PAF rising to the occasion that the reciprocal strikes happened, India was not expecting it, US wasn't expecting it and India was petrified, shot down her own MI17 killing six pilots.


The Abhinandon fiasco gave India all the horrendously bad vibes, The thread about 27th Feb, 2019 attacks had more than 600 pages here, there was pride all around.

India just couldn't accept a larger than life, stronger person as Pakistan PM, IK had the guts and the courage, India want a subservient PM like Nawaz, who can be manipulated and controlled.

Even IK has said on many speeches that there were jubilations all around India when IK was disposed and ousted.

IK talking about Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq was spot on, opened the eyes of the Nation, people waking up to the reality fooled for 75 years is the most precious achievement of Imran Khan.

India didn't have the clout to coerce the Pak military establishment to oust IK, US have it and India used the US pressure indirectly in doing so. And the current reports of India is all for Nawaz Sharf as the PM of Pakistan if the country wants a good relations with India, trade and commerce and all that.

The LONDON plan of Nawaz Sharif with India, RAW or not, and the Pak Establishment falling to/for it, knowingly, unknowingly. It's not just US, India wanted the IK government to go, was more desperate than US.







Why Indian Establishment hates Imran Khan? | Why Khan is still the real enemy?​



Click to expand...

Why would india go against IK?

Actually, we are very thankful to him.. In the past 75 years, he was the only best pakistani leader that more suitable to India...

Because of him, kashmir issue was solved, and personally I was expecting something more good news during his tenure but unfortunate happened
 

Why Indian Establishment hates Imran Khan? | Why Khan is still the real enemy?​
















Raj-Hindustani said:
Why would india go against IK?

Actually, we are very thankful to him.. In the past 75 years, he was the only best pakistani leader that more suitable to India...

Because of him, kashmir issue was solved, and personally I was expecting something more good news during his tenure but unfortunate happened
Click to expand...




There are many reasons, this was one.

27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR

A lot of useless hue and cry in India Media about the MiG-29UPG being deployed after disbanding the remorseful 52 Sqn flying the MiG-21s. Defended by Barak-8 SAM & having 30 Hardened Pens, Srinagar AFS stands no chance against PAF Standoff Attack in case of any misadventure. I think you forgot...
pdf.defence.pk
 
As the Generals would happily be lapdogs of US with tails wagging non stop, subservient and obedient slaves.

The name India might have, would have evoked some Ghairat.

Bajwa getting the deal money and the current one the Job, likely the deal money was paid to Bajwa through Nawaz Sharif by India.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Bajwa, the moronic Traitor was against the retaliatory strikes by the PAF on the iconic day of 27th feb, 2019. Bajwa was dead against a reciprocal action and US also directed Army lapdogs not to retaliate.


It's only the pressure and focus from IK and the PAF rising to the occasion that the reciprocal strikes happened, India was not expecting it, US wasn't expecting it and India was petrified, shot down her own MI17 killing six pilots.


The Abhinandon fiasco gave India all the horrendously bad vibes, The thread about 27th Feb, 2019 attacks had more than 600 pages here, there was pride all around.

India just couldn't accept a larger than life, stronger person as Pakistan PM, IK had the guts and the courage, India want a subservient PM like Nawaz, who can be manipulated and controlled.

Even IK has said on many speeches that there were jubilations all around India when IK was disposed and ousted.

IK talking about Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq was spot on, opened the eyes of the Nation, people waking up to the reality fooled for 75 years is the most precious achievement of Imran Khan.

India didn't have the clout to coerce the Pak military establishment to oust IK, US have it and India used the US pressure indirectly in doing so. And the current reports of India is all for Nawaz Sharf as the PM of Pakistan if the country wants a good relations with India, trade and commerce and all that.

The LONDON plan of Nawaz Sharif with India, RAW or not, and the Pak Establishment falling to/for it, knowingly, unknowingly. It's not just US, India wanted the IK government to go, was more desperate than US.







Click to expand...
Hi,

I had written on this forum after the Feb strike---that the person in charge took 15-30 second EXTRA to answer yes to engage---he acted like if he was pondering the decision---.

But as a matter of fact---as a general he knew---where every second counted---about 15 seconds would be safe enough time for the enemy aircraft to escape BVR missile engagement zone---.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Bajwa was dead against a reciprocal action and US also directed Army lapdogs not to retaliate.


It's only the pressure and focus from IK and the PAF rising to the occasion that the reciprocal strikes happened
Click to expand...
But, but, but.... Imran Khan himself said Bajwa was Super King during his tenure and made all the decisions and Imran was merely his servant, so how did Imran manage to override Bajwa's wishes , that too related to a military matter. And even if he managed to do such a himakat, why didn't the US and Bajwa immediately topple his government?
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Bajwa, the moronic Traitor was against the retaliatory strikes by the PAF on the iconic day of 27th feb, 2019. Bajwa was dead against a reciprocal action and US also directed Army lapdogs not to retaliate.


It's only the pressure and focus from IK and the PAF rising to the occasion that the reciprocal strikes happened, India was not expecting it, US wasn't expecting it and India was petrified, shot down her own MI17 killing six pilots.


The Abhinandon fiasco gave India all the horrendously bad vibes, The thread about 27th Feb, 2019 attacks had more than 600 pages here, there was pride all around.

India just couldn't accept a larger than life, stronger person as Pakistan PM, IK had the guts and the courage, India want a subservient PM like Nawaz, who can be manipulated and controlled.

Even IK has said on many speeches that there were jubilations all around India when IK was disposed and ousted.

IK talking about Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq was spot on, opened the eyes of the Nation, people waking up to the reality fooled for 75 years is the most precious achievement of Imran Khan.

India didn't have the clout to coerce the Pak military establishment to oust IK, US have it and India used the US pressure indirectly in doing so. And the current reports of India is all for Nawaz Sharf as the PM of Pakistan if the country wants a good relations with India, trade and commerce and all that.

The LONDON plan of Nawaz Sharif with India, RAW or not, and the Pak Establishment falling to/for it, knowingly, unknowingly. It's not just US, India wanted the IK government to go, was more desperate than US.







Click to expand...



notice how the indians are not critiquing the current set up despite by every independent's analysis view as the being the worse in Pakistan history...


the reality is the Imran Khan was a nightmare for the hindooo bindoooo thugs of india...and they trying to camoflage it with some thing else only fools them selves.

Raj-Hindustani said:
Why would india go against IK?

Actually, we are very thankful to him.. In the past 75 years, he was the only best pakistani leader that more suitable to India...

Because of him, kashmir issue was solved, and personally I was expecting something more good news during his tenure but unfortunate happened
Click to expand...


nope... he was a complete night mare for you.

during his time India's image got tarnished more than time in living memory. Khan was the first one to expose India's hindu Taliban culture with his interview with NYT. then all main stream media started reporting it..

and there was his UN speech.. I have lost count how many Arabs saw his speech and said they actually understood what was going on in india

Kashmir issue has gotten worse which Kashmirs bitterly hating you hindooo bindooo to death.. you think jailing an entire population is victory?.. many Kashmir were delighted that 4M indians died during covid... they said they jailed us ... the God jailed their entire nation.
 
Last edited:
PradoTLC said:
notice how the indians are not critiquing the current set up despite by every independent's analysis view as the being the worse in Pakistan history...
Click to expand...
Nearly all governments in Pakistan have been worse than preceding ones because the country keeps sinking to new depths. The decisions of nearly all Pakistani governments starting from Mr Jinnah to the present set-up have helped India's strategic interests, though it is true that some have been more incompetent than others.
PradoTLC said:
the reality is the Imran Khan was a nightmare for the hindooo bindoooo thugs of india...and they trying to camoflage it with some thing else only fools them selves.




nope... he was a complete night mare for you.
Click to expand...
Lol, Imran himself said he understands India better than Indians and he is friend with many Indians. He also wanted to be a great peacemaker with India, but he was just pissed off that Modi didn't take him seriously, just like other world leaders like Biden and MBS

PradoTLC said:
during his time India's image got tarnished more than time in living memory. Khan was the first one to expose India's hindu Taliban culture with his interview with NYT. then all main stream media started reporting it..
Click to expand...
Lol. What is Hindu Taliban ? There are no Hindu seminaries in India, though Muslims are allowed to have madrasas.
PradoTLC said:
and there was his UN speech.. I have lost count how many Arabs saw his speech and said they actually understood what was going on in india
Click to expand...
It seems MBS and MBZ and other Arab decision makers must have missed this speech.
PradoTLC said:
Kashmir issue has gotten worse which Kashmirs bitterly hating you hindooo bindooo to death.. you think jailing an entire population is victory?.. many Kashmir were delighted that 4M indians died during covid... they said they jailed us ... the God jailed their entire nation.
Click to expand...
Kashmir has been absorbed into India and its special status revoked. India was able to revoke Article 370 and get away with it because she knew that Imran's government was too weak to respond, and they were ultimately proven right. All Imran could do was give interviews to NYT, CNN, etc because Biden refused to speak to him and even brother Islamic mumalik refused to support Pakistan.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Bajwa’s Kashmir ‘Compromise’, Unauthorized Disclosures Warrant Court Martial!
Replies
13
Views
938
AZ1
AZ1
R
Pakistan's Political Crisis: Did Washington Cause "Regime Change" in Islamabad?
Replies
7
Views
224
Meengla
Meengla
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF SELLING OF KASHMIR AND THE ATOM BOMB
2
Replies
15
Views
476
SaadH
S
Champion_Usmani
India trying to wear a mask of sympathy with Pakistan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
4K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'If Bajwa was super king, were you his servant?' Maryam asks Imran
Replies
9
Views
446
Path-Finder
Path-Finder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom