If the Generals knew the India role in regime change, can it be stopped, evoking some India centric Ghairat.

Bajwa, the moronic Traitor was against the retaliatory strikes by the PAF on the iconic day of 27th feb, 2019. Bajwa was dead against a reciprocal action and US also directed Army lapdogs not to retaliate.





It's only the pressure and focus from IK and the PAF rising to the occasion that the reciprocal strikes happened, India was not expecting it, US wasn't expecting it and India was petrified, shot down her own MI17 killing six pilots.





The Abhinandon fiasco gave India all the horrendously bad vibes, The thread about 27th Feb, 2019 attacks had more than 600 pages here, there was pride all around.



India just couldn't accept a larger than life, stronger person as Pakistan PM, IK had the guts and the courage, India want a subservient PM like Nawaz, who can be manipulated and controlled.



Even IK has said on many speeches that there were jubilations all around India when IK was disposed and ousted.



IK talking about Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq was spot on, opened the eyes of the Nation, people waking up to the reality fooled for 75 years is the most precious achievement of Imran Khan.



India didn't have the clout to coerce the Pak military establishment to oust IK, US have it and India used the US pressure indirectly in doing so. And the current reports of India is all for Nawaz Sharf as the PM of Pakistan if the country wants a good relations with India, trade and commerce and all that.



The LONDON plan of Nawaz Sharif with India, RAW or not, and the Pak Establishment falling to/for it, knowingly, unknowingly. It's not just US, India wanted the IK government to go, was more desperate than US.















