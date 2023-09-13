What's new

If Nawaz Sharif won’t invest his own money in Pakistan, why should foreigners?

Simple question. These PMLN pedowaris and PPP jahilyas talk about bringing investment to Pakistan, all while these two families don’t invest a taka into Pakistan. Why?

All the money the Sharif mafia and Zardari mafia have are invested in Dubai and London.

Don’t you think the world see’s this? So why are you expecting MBZ to invest In Pakistan. Practice what you beggars preach first.
 

