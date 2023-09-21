What's new

If Iran gets a nuke, we have to get one: Saudi crown prince

Is this really all that much of a surprise? Of course SA will get one when Iran does.
 
Iran's main focus was to harvest benefits of nuclear technologies specially in the field of agriculture, electricity, medical applications such as nuclear medicine, purifying chemical elements such as Titanium etc. Nuclear bomb is almost non existent in Iranian nuclear doctrine.

Iran has already announced readiness to help Saudi punks develop a local nuclear industry to help them gain industrial independence.

Saudi punk forgets that Israel already possesed nuclear warheads.

Btw, they can pay 10 billion dollars per warhead to Pakistanis and receive their desired bombs. 100 billion dollars im exchange for 10 warheads. Instead of begging west like an abused child, pay Pakistanis for nuclear bombs. Easier than thought.
 
No one is getting any bombs for the display shelf. Only those who can detonate one should be given. Once again thank you India for graciously volunteering for the experiment.
 

