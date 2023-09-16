What's new

Identifying ISPR Collaborators - Singers & Actors

Neelo

Neelo

Hi everyone, I’m in the process of trying to identity the donkeys that sing and act for ISPR funded propaganda. Namely the trash that has come out since the 09 May Protests.

ISPR is smart now and they don’t mention the names of those singing and acting in their propaganda. I guess those who collaborate are scared.

Who’s the singer of this stupid song? ISPR has since deleted it from YouTube after it was getting roasted by everyone online.


Can someone find the video of that stupid little girl and that ad they ran on TV where she Was making faces like she was taking a big Tati?
 
LOL SAHIR ALI BHAGGA….I knew that chutya sang this song.
 

