ICC Worldcup 2023: India vs Pakistan: Biggest Cricket Match in this World || Half the World Viewership of Greatest Rivalry on 14th Oct, Ahmadabad

ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan: Biggest Cricket Match in this World | Half the World Viewership of Greatest Rivalry at Ahmadabad |14th Oct

All match discussion, hype, interest and news here on this thread.



Indian home soil and, India Cricket Team in the best of forms winning back to back matches, will face a rising jittery Pakistan, its greatest arch rivals, where the stakes are as high as the common man wants this match to win at all costs. The only positive for Pakistan is the Highest ever World-cup chase of 345 against Srilanka in the last match.



This is a must watch match every Indian 1.6 billion of them and every 250 million of Pakistanis in their own countries and over 1 billion viewers to see around the world to see the spectacle.



This match to generate record revenues for ICC, BCCI, India and even Pakistan - nearly 30%-40% income in sponsorships, tickets, ads, views, etc etc of the total money generated at the world-cup.



Start time 10:30am with a spicy opening ceremony, songs, dances and celebrities to see the top of Indian cultural marvel and bollywood.