ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Matches Discussion & News | 50 Overs ODI Format | Hosted under India's Mismanagement

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: ODI Matches Discussion & News | The Game for 50 Over Trophy at India
The Most Controversial ICC Cricket World Cup in India.
There has been a lot of mess up by India, Indian BJP Govt. and the BCCI in organizing a proper ODI format World Cup in India. The Controversies, Disturbances keep coming from a miss-managed ICC Event in India.
Governmental issues, Security Issues, Ticketing issues, Match Schedule changes, Religious Events, Traveling issues, all has been happening in the controversy ridden World Cup 2023 hosted by India.
Lets hope ICC World Cup Matches are competitive, enjoying and without more controversies : when all the foreign teams play against each other in India...Discuss each match.
