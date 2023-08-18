What's new

IAF's First Multilateral Air Exercise 'Tarang Shakti' Postponed

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,306
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
IAF fails to manage a large scale aerial exercise that it initially planned for September, 2023. "Tarang Shakti" will now be held in 2024 if all participating nations show willingness.

France, UK, USA, Japan, Australia and Greece were expected to participate in the exercise.
1692352190977.png


Multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti postponed until next year

New Delhi, 17 August (HS): The Indian Air Force has postponed the multilateral air exercise 'Tarang
english.hindusthansamachar.in english.hindusthansamachar.in

swarajyamag.com

IAF's First Multilateral Air Exercise 'Tarang Shakti' Gets Delayed, To Be Held Next Year: Report

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 

Similar threads

N
Indian Air Force to host multinational aerial exercise for 10-12 major global powers
Replies
1
Views
484
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
indushek
  • Article
Tejas fighters in UAE for first overseas exercise
Replies
1
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Windjammer
After Pulling Out of Multinational Exercise, IAF Postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
W
India, Japan to conduct 1st bilateral air combat exercise next month to enhance mutual skills
Replies
5
Views
779
Horse_Rider
H
N
IAF’s global air reach: Why it is a prerequisite for India's great power ambitions
Replies
0
Views
204
NG Missile Vessels
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom