IAF to order around 100 more LCA Mark-1A fighter jets for over $8 billion

NG Missile Vessels

downloadfile(19).jpg

downloadfile(20).jpg

LCA-MK-1A with Digital RWR
Screenshot_20230824-191442_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230824-191518_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230824-191551_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230824-191625_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230824-191656_Chrome.jpg


Good going. Total Tejas fleet will be of 220+ from 32 now. Just that once delivery starts with Tejas-mk1A, they'll need to speed it up as immediately planned 16 aircraft/year will take alot. But then I heard they are planning to increase it by 8 more so it could be 24 aircrafts/annum.
 
Good going. Total Tejas fleet will be of 220+ from 32 now. Just that once delivery starts with Tejas-mk1A, they'll need to speed it up as immediately planned 16 aircraft/year will take alot. But then I heard they are planning to increase it by 8 more so it could be 24 aircrafts/annum.
That is subject to HAL getting the additional 50 Mk1A aircraft order, over and above the 83 already ordered.

However if we have to achieve 390 aircraft in next decade or so, additional capacity is very much needed. (83 MK1A + 50 Mk1A + 130 Mk2 + 126 AMCA)
 
No, 100 is more than sufficient. No more than 150 JF-17 Block 3 fighters will be in Pakistan.

Because the Chinese Air Force has more competent aircrafts, India needs to concentrate on developing much more capable fighters with better payloads, endurance, AA missile range, and capabilities, such as the Hal Tejas Mk2 (as planned).

HAL Tejas MK2 and AMCA should be the primary focus.... MK1a should only fill the gaps left by Mig 21....
 
Biggest news of the day. I guess finally the IAF have come to the terms that MRFA is not possible and the government have finally made it clear that no money would be provided to the foreign aircrafts. Naval Rafale will still comes, but IAF will finally see only indigenous planes!!
 
Good going. Total Tejas fleet will be of 220+ from 32 now. Just that once delivery starts with Tejas-mk1A, they'll need to speed it up as immediately planned 16 aircraft/year will take alot. But then I heard they are planning to increase it by 8 more so it could be 24 aircrafts/annum.
HAL has the capability to churn out 32 aircrafts per year if sufficient orders given according to HAL CMD
 
LCA MK1A have better electronics and avionics than most of the Chinese fighters
NO, Chinese fighters with better radar detection and missile ranges, over 150 KM... HAl tejas Mk1a is not comparable.

Only the Rafale fighter is not enough, In order to combat Chinese fighters, we need more powerful aircraft with AA missiles that can travel over 150 kilometers.

Anyway, - need to equip Sukhoi 30 Mki with better radar and Hal Tejas Mk1a with Astra 2 missiles with over 150 km range at the earliest.

Su 30 Mki has much room to modify as similar to the latest F-15EX Eagle II with better electronics, radar and missiles.
 
No, 100 is more than sufficient. No more than 150 JF-17 Block 3 fighters will be in Pakistan.

Because the Chinese Air Force has more competent aircrafts, India needs to concentrate on developing much more capable fighters with better payloads, endurance, AA missile range, and capabilities, such as the Hal Tejas Mk2 (as planned).

HAL Tejas MK2 and AMCA should be the primary focus.... MK1a should only fill the gaps left by Mig 21....
Honestly we only need nearly 40 + 83 + 50 (not 100) aircrafts, where are we going to use this many aircrafts as using them against the Chinese would be a fruitless endeavour, Tejas mk1 is too short legged to fight against qualitatively and quantitatively superior J 10s we need Tejas mk2 for that.
 
Honestly we only need nearly 40 + 83 + 50 (not 100) aircrafts, where are we going to use this many aircrafts as using them against the Chinese would be a fruitless endeavour, Tejas mk1 is too short legged to fight against qualitatively and quantitatively superior J 10s we need Tejas mk2 for that.
yes, agreed...

Astra Mk1 - with range 110 KM.... We need Astra Mk2 with a range over 150 KM..

Example - If Chinese fighter fires a missile over 110 KM range, what Tejas will do with 110 KM range missiles?
 
yes, agreed...



Astra Mk1 - with range 110 KM.... We need Astra Mk2 with a range over 150 KM..

Example - If Chinese fighter fires a missile over 110 KM range, what Tejas will do with 110 KM range missiles?
Astra mk2's range is 180km (heard during a Defence Expo 22 interview that under the most favourable conditions mk2 can travel upto 180km, however a more cautious approach is being used to test out the missiles capabilities and we will see revisions in the range of the missile similar to how initial range estimates of mk1 was 90km but the final result had a 110km range)
 

