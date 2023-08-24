IAF to order around 100 more LCA Mark-1A fighter jets for over $8 billion

NG Missile Vessels
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2023
- Messages
- 945
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
That is subject to HAL getting the additional 50 Mk1A aircraft order, over and above the 83 already ordered.Good going. Total Tejas fleet will be of 220+ from 32 now. Just that once delivery starts with Tejas-mk1A, they'll need to speed it up as immediately planned 16 aircraft/year will take alot. But then I heard they are planning to increase it by 8 more so it could be 24 aircrafts/annum.
View attachment 948220
View attachment 948222
View attachment 948223
View attachment 948224
View attachment 948225
https://aninews.in/news/national/general-news/iaf-to-order-around-100-more-lca-mark-1a-fighter-jets-for-over-usd-8-billion20230824185201/
@CallSignMaverick @Raj-Hindustani @protean @indushek @Hellfire2006 @mig25 @migflug @Skull and Bones @hari sud @hembo
Not yetLCA MK1A have better electronics and avionics than most of the Chinese fighters
View attachment 948234
HAL has the capability to churn out 32 aircrafts per year if sufficient orders given according to HAL CMDGood going. Total Tejas fleet will be of 220+ from 32 now. Just that once delivery starts with Tejas-mk1A, they'll need to speed it up as immediately planned 16 aircraft/year will take alot. But then I heard they are planning to increase it by 8 more so it could be 24 aircrafts/annum.
LCA MK1A have better electronics and avionics than most of the Chinese fighters
View attachment 948234
Honestly we only need nearly 40 + 83 + 50 (not 100) aircrafts, where are we going to use this many aircrafts as using them against the Chinese would be a fruitless endeavour, Tejas mk1 is too short legged to fight against qualitatively and quantitatively superior J 10s we need Tejas mk2 for that.No, 100 is more than sufficient. No more than 150 JF-17 Block 3 fighters will be in Pakistan.
Because the Chinese Air Force has more competent aircrafts, India needs to concentrate on developing much more capable fighters with better payloads, endurance, AA missile range, and capabilities, such as the Hal Tejas Mk2 (as planned).
HAL Tejas MK2 and AMCA should be the primary focus.... MK1a should only fill the gaps left by Mig 21....
NO, Chinese fighters with better radar detection and missile ranges, over 150 KM... HAl tejas Mk1a is not comparable.
Only the Rafale fighter is not enough, In order to combat Chinese fighters, we need more powerful aircraft with AA missiles that can travel over 150 kilometers
Honestly we only need nearly 40 + 83 + 50 (not 100) aircrafts, where are we going to use this many aircrafts as using them against the Chinese would be a fruitless endeavour, Tejas mk1 is too short legged to fight against qualitatively and quantitatively superior J 10s we need Tejas mk2 for that.
Astra mk2's range is 180km (heard during a Defence Expo 22 interview that under the most favourable conditions mk2 can travel upto 180km, however a more cautious approach is being used to test out the missiles capabilities and we will see revisions in the range of the missile similar to how initial range estimates of mk1 was 90km but the final result had a 110km range)yes, agreed...
Astra Mk1 - with range 110 KM.... We need Astra Mk2 with a range over 150 KM..
Example - If Chinese fighter fires a missile over 110 KM range, what Tejas will do with 110 KM range missiles?