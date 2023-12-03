I will miss all of you

SecularNationalist
Writing this with a heavy heart that all these years I spent here with you people will always mean something to me. I am here since 2013.
If I had hurt you at some point intentionally or unintentionally kindly forgive me for that.
Thanks to all moderators for uniting us all together. And for suffering because of us.
@waz bro you were specially kind to me. Despite my brutal trolling here.
@Jango Sir you too were a good mod.
@LeGenD Bro I dont like your pro US views but I know on personal level you are a good person.
@Joe Shearer I still doubt you are crypto sanghi but I get good vibes from you.Far better than other pajeets here.
To all the indian members I hope good relations will prevail between us in future.
I hate to lose contact with all of you but can't drop any link here as this is under investigation and I don't want trouble for me and my family here. I am just a patriotic ordinary citizen with a ordinary sentiment who doesn't have the power to damage any institution anyway but still can't take any risk.
Till we meet again.
Keep fighting for Pakistan, for your rights where ever you are and as best as you can. Be a good nationalist.
