I see alot of bullshxt everywhere but not the truth ''United states of America is a party to this war and has always been''

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
2,956
-5
Pakistan
Malaysia
The Enemy that needs more focus is not Israel. The Israelis are in reality harmless, homeless people seeking home but the solution is not in Israel because it requires nothing to exile them but to find solution to this the focus has to be on United states of America.

The calculation should be how to wrist everything away from the Americans and end their century. Never foucs on the irrelevant stuff much like China they can go into Taiwan but they are focussing on how to undue the Americans first and foremost if they intervene hence they are patient they aren't in a rush to enter Taiwan the same case should be here.

All this human rights bullshxt they are spewing is garbage they are the ones responsible not Israel and never was and never will be.

I tried to touch on this sometime ago but it didn't register. The US got completely exposed in this conflict being a party to a petty conflict like this for so long. Biden was trying to sanction people for human rights get the fuk outta here with this and all this human organistations that keep pressure on ppl needs to be shoot everywhere they are spotted never buy into that bs and all this Ukraine shxt is also crocodile propaganda nobody will ever buy into that again. They should be held accountable
 
