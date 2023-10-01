beijingwalker
“I Saw ZERO Evidence Of Uyghur Repression In China” – Journalist returns from a fact-finding mission to China with former Rep. Cynthia McKinney
Journalist Don DeBar has recently returned from a fact-finding mission to China with former Rep. Cynthia McKinney during which he spent a considerable amount of time interacting with locals in the Xinjiang region.
He discovered, much to his surprise, that reports of repression and genocide of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang appear wildly overstated and do not reflect what he experienced at all.
Guest host Craig “Pasta” Jardula and DeBar discuss specifically what the latter heard from Xinjiang residents about their lives and relationship with the Chinese government.
