"I raised concerns about Human Rights & Free Press with PM Modi.": Biden

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1700921953132171773

www.hindustantimes.com

Joe Biden says he raised human rights, free press issues with PM Modi at G20

"I raised importance of respecting human rights & a vital role civil society and free press have in building strong & prosperous country with Modi,” he said.
www.hindustantimes.com

indianexpress.com

Raised role of civil society, free press & human rights with Modi: Biden in Hanoi

“As I always do, I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role the civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with Modi,” Biden told reporters in Hanoi, adding that they have got “a lot of important work done”.
indianexpress.com

www.indiatoday.in

In Vietnam, Joe Biden says he raised human rights, free press with PM Modi at G20

US President Joe Biden, currently in Vietnam on an official visit, said he raised issues including respecting human rights and free press during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
www.indiatoday.in

thewire.in

US President Biden Says He Raised 'Importance of Human Rights,' and 'Free Press' With PM Modi

'And, as I always do, I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role that civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with Mr. Modi.'
thewire.in
 
Sure he did, probably told him to tighten the controls and asked how he could help.
 
People had more rights and freedom during medieval times. Pseudo-religiosity combined with pseudo-nationalism is a curse upon humanity.
 

