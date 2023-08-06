I Lived in JB To See How Much Money I Could Save on Rent | TBH ​

Is renting in Johor Bahru THE solution to rising rental prices in Singapore? To find out, we sent our host Kimberly to rent a place in JB for a week and travel across the causeway for work every day. Was it really worth it?



Introducing TBH, a new series where we investigate, experiment and find the answers to some of Singapore's biggest millennial problems!

Content:

00:00 Intro

02:07 Taking the KTM shuttle into JB

02:44 Apartment tour

04:22 Meeting a Singaporean renting in JB

07:47 Taking the bus from JB to SG for work

08:42 Meeting someone who has chosen to settle down in JB

11:52 JB's kampong spirit

15:19 Loneliness & social life in JB