I Lived in JB To See How Much Money I Could Save on Rent | TBH
Is renting in Johor Bahru THE solution to rising rental prices in Singapore? To find out, we sent our host Kimberly to rent a place in JB for a week and travel across the causeway for work every day. Was it really worth it?
Introducing TBH, a new series where we investigate, experiment and find the answers to some of Singapore's biggest millennial problems!
Content:
00:00 Intro
02:07 Taking the KTM shuttle into JB
02:44 Apartment tour
04:22 Meeting a Singaporean renting in JB
07:47 Taking the bus from JB to SG for work
08:42 Meeting someone who has chosen to settle down in JB
11:52 JB's kampong spirit
15:19 Loneliness & social life in JB
