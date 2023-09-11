What's new

I had no idea Mumbai is this developed!

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 17, 2018
Messages
1,513
Reaction score
-7
Country
United States
Location
United States
In October, 2004, India PM Manmohan Singh declared before an eager nation:

"When we talk of a resurgent Asia, people think of the great changes that have come about in Shanghai. I share this aspiration with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders to transform Mumbai in the next five years in such a manner that people would forget about Shanghai and Mumbai will become a talking point."

Now is the year 2023, three years after India had become a superpower when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2020. Indians can confidently sat that Mumbai first surpassed Shanghai in 2010 and has since gone so far ahead that Shanghai has no hope of ever catching up with mumbai!

 

Similar threads

D
Has Mumbai overtaken Shanghai?
Replies
5
Views
498
Bengal71
Bengal71
hatehs
Mumbai: H man pretending to be Muslim convert attempts to murder Muslim girlfriend after being refused sex
Replies
0
Views
270
hatehs
hatehs
GamoAccu
India needs to grow at 7.6% a year for 25 yrs to be a developed nation -cenbank
Replies
0
Views
95
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
D
Will Mumbai finally surpass Shanghai in 2021?
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
d00od00o
D
hatehs
Maharashtra: How ISI milked secrets from smitten scientist
Replies
0
Views
309
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom