I had no idea Mumbai is this developed!

In October, 2004, India PM Manmohan Singh declared before an eager nation:
"When we talk of a resurgent Asia, people think of the great changes that have come about in Shanghai. I share this aspiration with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders to transform Mumbai in the next five years in such a manner that people would forget about Shanghai and Mumbai will become a talking point."
Now is the year 2023, three years after India had become a superpower when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2020. Indians can confidently sat that Mumbai first surpassed Shanghai in 2010 and has since gone so far ahead that Shanghai has no hope of ever catching up with mumbai!
