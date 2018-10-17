What's new

I am accused for favorably allocating project to Maj. Retd. Kamran Kiyani | Shehbaz Sharif speech in

MUSTAKSHAF said:
Shobaz bach jaye gaa,mumkin hai aik table sai dosrey table par project kai paper le jane wala saza kar diya jaye.
Click to expand...
Anything can happen in this country. The spotfixers dictate the terms and still they are playing with the fate of the nation. NS and MS relief basically came due to a spotfixer.
 
war&peace said:
Anything can happen in this country. The spotfixers dictate the terms and still they are playing with the fate of the nation. NS and MS relief basically came due to a spotfixer.
Click to expand...
Who do you think these mysterious spot fixers are?
 
koolio said:
Who do you think these mysterious spot fixers are?
Click to expand...
I don't know exactly who. ..just watch from here till end

After watching the video, let me know what is your guess...
 
Last edited:
war&peace said:
I don't know exactly who. ..just watch from here till end

After watching the video, let me know what is your guess...
Click to expand...

From what I can gather is that spot fixers are present in Karachi stock exchange who can manipulate the stocks and shares, Spot fixers are present in Judiciary and Police. Its difficult to guess who the spot fixers are, one of them is IHC judge who has given Godfather bail, where according to NAB laws it was not possible to get a bail due to the length of the sentence handed by the accountability court, I hope Sabir words are true about spot fixers identity, hopefully it should be revealed in a few weeks time. It just shows how deeply and corrupt Pakistan has become due to these filthy status quo parties.
 
koolio said:
From what I can gather is that spot fixers are present in Karachi stock exchange who can manipulate the stocks and shares, Spot fixers are present in Judiciary and Police. Its difficult to guess who the spot fixers are, one of them is IHC judge who has given Godfather bail, where according to NAB laws it was not possible to get a bail due to the length of the sentence handed by the accountability court, I hope Sabir words are true about spot fixers identity, hopefully it should be revealed in a few weeks time. It just shows how deeply and corrupt Pakistan has become due to these filthy status quo parties.
Click to expand...
Well, he is not talking about a business man or a stock broker rather someone a lot more powerful but he also said, the spot-fixer will become weak after two weeks ... I think I have got the idea but I can't say for sure. But I think NS and MS will go back to Adyala soon inshaAllah.
 
war&peace said:
Well, he is not talking about a business man or a stock broker rather someone a lot more powerful but he also said, the spot-fixer will become weak after two weeks ... I think I have got the idea but I can't say for sure.
Click to expand...
Mian M saqib nisar .seems to fit all criteria of this alleged spot fixer.
 
Baghial said:
Mian M saqib nisar .seems to fit all criteria of this alleged spot fixer.
Click to expand...
I can't say for sure but you never know..I have quite a few names floating around in my head but I can't utter. However, I will get confirmed name soon.

Baghial said:
Mian M saqib nisar .seems to fit all criteria of this alleged spot fixer.
Click to expand...
The week prosecution from the NAB lawyers was too conspicuous because even we know the answers to questions raised by the judge but the prosecutor kept silent or gave very stupid answers which left no doubt that he was doing a disservice and making case weak and I think it is not the fault of the judge.
 
zeroboy said:
Click to expand...
What about production orders of all the people of lesser god..rotting in jails for petty crimes...
Why is democrazy only protecting..harbouring.nourshing..and benefiting only the rich.....
If my wish would be heard..
Then this whole rotten system should be burned to ground...along with its habitants and promoters...no mercy-no retreat..the cancer is un cureable.
Its has to be eliminated..along with the carrier of cancer...
 
Zibago said:
Jis tarah Indians ko har jagah Pakistan ki saajish nazar ati hy baboon beghairats ko har jagah army ki saajish nazar ati hy
Click to expand...
Jee main tu ghand nala lehyi kee baat ker reha tha....apa ko ayeney main apni shakal nazir ati hy..wht can i do?
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
After money laundering, NAB clears PM Shehbaz of wrongdoing in Ashiana housing case
Replies
13
Views
519
Neelo
Neelo
HAIDER
Shehbaz’s London trip ‘preserves party-establishment’ ties
Replies
0
Views
139
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition govt failed to deliver: Javed Latif
Replies
2
Views
184
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian
INDIAPOSITIVE
Today India has reached the moon, G20 meeting is held in India ! Pakistan is begging countries around the world : NawazSharif blames Gen Faiz
Replies
13
Views
363
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz Accuses Imran Of Using Proxies To Threaten Army Chief
Replies
6
Views
254
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom