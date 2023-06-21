‘I am a fan of Modi’ , Starlink , Tesla will be in India as soon as humanly possible. will visit india next year : Elon Musk

INDIAPOSITIVE
Never seen a PM begging for electric cars before.
Kuchh aur bhi jal raha haiMani pur jal raha hai, aur is modi bander ko internet ki parri hai
Control your emotions ,Musk knows that India is a banana republic run on the whims of Fekuu not on the basis of law, just like gulf countries are run on whims of kings, so the way to get what he wants is to appeal to Modi’s ego and blow smoke up his arse. Fekuu is a simpleton easily impressed by compliments and spectacle, thats why US arranges howdy modi kind of shit for him. Musk woudnt hesistate to do the same for Kim jong un or Robert Mugabe or even Hitler, hes a plain and simple businessman.
I will try, pass me that bottle of gau mutraControl your emotions ,
What's wrong with courting investors ? it's in his job profile as PM of India to get people to invest here.Musk knows that India is a banana republic run on the whims of Fekuu not on the basis of law, just like gulf countries are run on whims of kings, so the way to get what he wants is to appeal to Modi’s ego and blow smoke up his arse. Fekuu is a simpleton easily impressed by compliments and spectacle, thats why US arranges howdy modi kind of shit for him. Musk woudnt hesistate to do the same for Kim jong un or Robert Mugabe or even Hitler, hes a plain and simple businessman.
Hes only courting selective investors who lick his 56mm. If he is doing his job he should also be courting george soros and jack dorsey and bbc.What's wrong with courting investors ? it's in his job profile as PM of India to get people to invest here.
.Hes only courting selective investors who lick his 56mm. If he is doing his job he should also be courting george soros and jack dorsey and bbc.