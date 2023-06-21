What's new

‘I am a fan of Modi’ , Starlink , Tesla will be in India as soon as humanly possible. will visit india next year : Elon Musk

Hero786 said:
modi ka pichwarra?
Hum-ko-maalum-hai-jannat-ki-haqeeqat-lekin-Dil-ke-behlaane-ko-Ghalib-ye-khayaal-achha-hai-Mirza-Ghalib-1024x1024.jpg
 
Musk knows that India is a banana republic run on the whims of Fekuu not on the basis of law, just like gulf countries are run on whims of kings, so the way to get what he wants is to appeal to Modi’s ego and blow smoke up his arse. Fekuu is a simpleton easily impressed by compliments and spectacle, thats why US arranges howdy modi kind of shit for him. Musk woudnt hesistate to do the same for Kim jong un or Robert Mugabe or even Hitler, hes a plain and simple businessman.
 
RealDeal said:
Control your emotions , 🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
RealDeal said:
What's wrong with courting investors ? it's in his job profile as PM of India to get people to invest here.
 

