Hypothetical Scenario: What if the Establishment reinstall Imran Khan?

Would you still support Imran Khan / PTI?

Neelo

Neelo

Knowing what we know now, how would you react if the Establishment decides to reinstall Imran Khan at some point in the future?

1. Would Imran Khan even accept it?

2. What would that do about his public perception if he chooses to do so?

I think this situation has reached a point where Imran Khan has nothing to lose.

He can't accept any offer from the Establishment because that'll seriously damage his reputation.

The Army's reputation is finished in Pakistan and they won't ever recover from it.

He should go all in and fight them until the last ball IMO.

Not only does that maintain his public support, it exposes all these Sharifs and Zardaris as the Bootlicking chutiyas they always were.
 
#1: Yes, or should I say 'Absolutely Yes!' Imran would accept it. He was directly appealing to the General Muneer very recently.
#2: Neither Imran nor his followers would care about 'public perception'. This whole drama is about POWER--and from ALL SIDES.
But, yes, Imran has nothing to lose politically but the Establishment is going to make his and his wife's life miserable to the point of Imran compromising.
Now, don't you PTI fanbois bash me: I am saying what I see happening and going to happen. I have no control over events in Pakistan and neither do the PDF members.
 
The question isn’t if he does or doesn’t.

Let’s suppose he does - will he get the same support?

And that’s where you’re wrong. A large section of those supporting PTI only do it because it’s the least worst option. Those who worship IK will stay…the rest of us will leave.

But I don’t think IK is that stupid.
 
Wrong...!!

Jinnah(Fatima) who made Pakistan thought the same ..
Mujeeb ur rehman thought the same ..

Both were proven wrong


Establishment is Pakistan.. nothing can beat it.. people love it
 
No one knows the future except the Creator of all things


Given that IK comes back into power, there will be hangings, life sentences, prison sentences in working-class prisons for the elite, the judges and jurnails, forced retirement of a very large portion of the bureauracracy and and an over all change from parliamentry mafiaism to presidential system.

But chances are Russia might go berserk, things might heat up in Ukraine and the Europeans might go into panic mode because the USA is in no mood of loosing 200K soldiers a week.

Once that happens who knows what might happen next.
 
I have walked around Lahore. Most people honestly seem defeated internally and are willing to accept anything.

Complacency.
 
Me and majority Pakistanis I would think would probably stop supporting IK.

Buts its not a dichotomy. If IK were to have all bogus cases against him thrown out and allowed free and fair elections, he will hands down. Does that qualify as establishment supporting IK? Tough question, but hope you get the gist.

I think the larger picture Pakistanis have to see is how in God’s world can Pakistani get rid of the establishment influence in current form. That in essence what the fight is for. That question has a direct impact on Pakistan’s well being.
 
PTI followers are gullible.

They will vote and support IK no matter how many U-turns he takes.
 
Because support is 1/3 still for PMLN 1/3 disheartened patwaris and just 1/3 PTI whom are also disheartened
 
Based on the events that have happened, what people say in public will be vastly different from what they say within the confines of their own home.

And that’s hoping Whiskey hasn’t tapped their mobile phones.

No telling these days.


Also, Lahore is a PMLN hotbed….you’ll find these budday patwari supporting their mafia leader no matter what.
 

