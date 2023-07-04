Hypothetical Scenario: What if the Establishment reinstall Imran Khan?

Knowing what we know now, how would you react if the Establishment decides to reinstall Imran Khan at some point in the future?



1. Would Imran Khan even accept it?



2. What would that do about his public perception if he chooses to do so?



I think this situation has reached a point where Imran Khan has nothing to lose.



He can't accept any offer from the Establishment because that'll seriously damage his reputation.



The Army's reputation is finished in Pakistan and they won't ever recover from it.



He should go all in and fight them until the last ball IMO.



Not only does that maintain his public support, it exposes all these Sharifs and Zardaris as the Bootlicking chutiyas they always were.