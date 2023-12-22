What's new

Hyperloop, Elon Musk’s Pipe Dream, Bites the Dust

B

bobsm

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
850
0
3,120
Country
Taiwan, Province Of China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China

Hyperloop, Elon Musk’s Pipe Dream, Bites the Dust​

DECEMBER 21, 2023
Elon Musk's Hyperloop Bites the Dust

Elon Musk at the Atreju political convention on Dec. 15, 2023 in Rome, Italy ANTONIO MASIELLO/GETTY IMAGES

HYPERLOOP ONE, A high-profile transportation startup once touted by Elon Musk, is shuttering its airless tubes.

The company is laying off employees, selling remaining assets (which include a test track and machinery), and closing its offices, Bloomberg reports. After hiring more than 200 people in 2022, remaining workers — who are tasked with supervising the asset sale — were told their employment ends Dec. 31. All of Hyperlooop One’s intellectual property will be handed over to majority stakeholder, Dubai-based DP World.

The billionaire estimated in a 2013 proposal that a pod would be able to whisk passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes and “feel a lot like being on an airplane.” After its founding in 2014, the buzzy startup raised around $450 million in venture capital funds and other investments, and even constructed a test track near Las Vegas to develop its technology.

For a moment, things looked promising for the company that vowed to end traffic once and for all. Originally founded as Hyperloop Technologies, the business changed its name to Hyperloop One in 2016, and then rebranded to Virgin Hyperloop One after Richard Branson invested in the company and joined its board of directors. After an exodus of top execs, Virgin dropped its name from Hyperloop One after opting to focus on cargo rather than passengers.

A former SpaceX subsidiary, the Boring Company, spun out as a separate business in 2018, did build a few short tunnels, including a mile-long prototype tube near SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. However, other proposed loops never materialized. A route from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium, with a set completion date of 2020, remains a pipe dream, and elsewhere, slated projects in Chicago and Washington, D.C. were quietly shelved.

Musk evangelized on the concept of a Hyperloop for over a decade, and news of its shuttering follows the recent revelation that two million Tesla vehicles were recalled following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency found that the car models featuring the self-driving feature — including models Y, S, 3, and X produced between Oct. 5, 2012, and Dec. 7, 2023 — contain a high-risk software flaw that likely contributed to an increase in wrecks and crashes.
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/taylor-swift-songs-ranked-rob-sheffield-201800/
A report published by Reuters on Wednesday detailed how the electric vehicle manufacturer denied responsibility for the failures of parts it knew to be defective, and cited “abuse” or “misuse” of vehicles in order to reject claims for repairs on cars under warranty.

Musk’s hype-happy approach to startups aren’t limited to transportation ventures either. After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion last year and promising shiny new changes to the platform coupled by his vision of making it a home for free speech, Musk has managed to turn the once semi-functioning website into a hellscape. As X continues to burn in its own hot pile of misinformation, reinstated right-wing extremists and Musk’s own endorsement of white supremacist propaganda and antisemitic conspiracy theories — top advertisers cut ties while the company’s CEO has once again found a way to blame his misfortunes on anyone but himself.

www.rollingstone.com

Hyperloop, Elon Musk's Pipe Dream, Bites the Dust

The high-profile transportation startup, Hyperloop One, that was touted by Elon Musk, is shuttering its airless tubes.
www.rollingstone.com www.rollingstone.com

RIP
 
Hype it first to receive money...

And then think how to do it...

Hyperloop fails because of land issue, or it doesn't have the technology?


I have an idea of building an apartment complex with a shopping mall on Jupiter, who is going to "invest" in my new company? lol
 
So, Dubai, UAE is going to build the hyperloop instead ? I thought Americans are going to develop and build hyperloops in India.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla’s $25,000 car to be built at Giga Texas, then Giga Mexico: Elon Musk
Replies
0
Views
136
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos slams Elon Musk supporters as news emerges that the Tesla bear will shut down his funds [was $6B -> now $200M]
Replies
2
Views
238
Haldorss
Haldorss
Hamartia Antidote
Jeff Bezos says humans will live in massive space stations before settling on other planets, once again veering away from Elon Musk's Mars ambitions
Replies
7
Views
266
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
[Q* and AGI] Elon Musk warns ‘something scared’ OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever as CEO Sam Altman’s return fails to answer key questions
Replies
9
Views
414
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk Revealed a Model 3 Hatchback
Replies
0
Views
239
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom