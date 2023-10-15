Hyderabad’s residential market growth highest among top eight cities, says realty firm​

my2cents
Hyderabad’s residential market growth highest among top eight cities, says realty firmAugust 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD
The high-value segment, representing homes priced at over ₹1 crore, has experienced remarkable growthTHE HINDU BUREAU
Despite having the nation’s highest price inflation, residential sales in Hyderabad continued to flourish. The city’s residential real estate sector has witnessed a remarkable 5% year-on-year surge in sales during the first half of 2023, with a total of 15,355 units sold, says a new study released by a realty analysis firm. This growth rate stands as the highest among the top eight cities in the country.
The data was revealed in Knight Frank’s ‘India Real Estate-Residential and office Market January - June 2023’ report. During COVID-19 pandemic and post the ebbing of the pandemic, the sale volume continued to remain relatively steady in Hyderabad as home-buyer sentiments remain sanguine, the report stated.
The highest numbers of residential units sold across the country was 40,798 in Mumbai, followed by 30,114 in NCR; 26,247 in Bangalore; 21,670 in Pune; 7,982 in Ahmedabad, 7,324 in Kolkata and 7,150 in Chennai. Despite this, the growth was negative in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune whereas Chennai, Kolkata and NCR had 3% growth rate.
Is it a good time to invest in realty sector. An acre in Hyderabad is going for 20 to 30 crore rupees. Or is it a bubble? For example an acre of land was sold for 100 crore rupees in an auction in hytech city.
Places like Jubilee Hills is fetching 4 lakh rupees per yard.
