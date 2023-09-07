What's new

Hyderabad-based Skyroot to launch Vikram-1, India’s private orbital rocket

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,145
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
1694114558606.png

Hyderabad: Following its historic achievement as the first private company in India to launch the Vikram-S rocket last year, Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace is now setting its sights on its next mission into orbit this year.

Vikram-1, the orbital rocket set to launch this year, is steadily progressing through various tests and development milestones. This versatile orbital launch vehicle has the capability of carrying multiple payloads to place in orbit.

The testing of the fully 3D-printed regeneratively cooled Raman-II engine, which will power their Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM), was successful, the uppermost stage of Vikram-1. The test was supported by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“The orbital launch is planned for the end of the year, subject to clearance from respective authorities,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace.

Vikram-1 has been engineered for the capability of transporting payloads of up to 480 kg to low-inclination orbits spanning 500 km. Moreover, it boasts a design that allows for assembly and launch readiness at any launch site within a 24-hour timeframe.

“This is a multi-stage rocket and is slated to be the first orbital rocket to be launched by the private sector in India and also South Asia,” he added.

As a leading contender in the Indian space-tech scene, their focus has always been on innovation in launch vehicles designed in terms of efficiency, economy and evolution. The technologies employed in this orbital launch include 3D printing, carbon composites, future-focused fuels and others.

Skyroot aims to open space for all by making space travel reliable, regular and on-demand. This calls for more innovative technologies that advance access to deeper areas of space, making space launches and downstream space services way too economical, accessible and reliable for the common man.

Skyroot’s choice to name their launch vehicles ‘Vikram’ pays homage to renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of the Indian space programme. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Skyroot Aerospace specialises in the development of launch vehicles for launching commercial satellites into space.
telanganatoday.com

Hyderabad-based Skyroot to launch Vikram-1, India’s private orbital rocket

Vikram-1, the orbital rocket set to launch this year, is steadily progressing through various tests and development milestones
telanganatoday.com telanganatoday.com
 
Skull and Bones said:
If any of these players could perfect a 3D printed reusable rocket with Methalox engine, that would be the holy grail of space launch vehicle.
Click to expand...
Why this fascination with 3D? Make it reusable like SpaceX and reliable and you can print money.
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
Skyroot Aerospace conducts test of 3D printed Raman II engine at ISRO’s facilities in Mahendragiri
Replies
4
Views
511
protean
P
Skull and Bones
India’s first privately built rocket set for November 15 launch
Replies
6
Views
1K
Two banks of the River
T
INDIAPOSITIVE
Launch Of India's First Private Rocket, Vikram-S, Successful
Replies
2
Views
739
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
Skull and Bones
From Aditya to Gaganyaan: ISRO to have packed schedule after Chandrayaan-3
Replies
1
Views
247
bloo
bloo
N
India's Space Business Is Catching Up Fast
Replies
1
Views
126
Falcon26
Falcon26

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom