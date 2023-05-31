What's new

Hussain Haqqani now officially part of the Govt

Asfandyar Bhittani

Asfandyar Bhittani

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jan 2, 2017
Messages
170
Reaction score
6
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Keynote speaker at hearing on foreign policy chaired by Mohsin Dawar.
20230531_223731.jpg
20230531_223733.jpg
 
Of course he is. He was all along.

SaadH said:
Zabardast and the Army brats here were hellbent, HH neither met with Bajwa nor was he hired by the sepoys for lobbying against IK.
Click to expand...

He met and Hussain Haqqani was a mastermind of regime change. Bajwa used Hussain Haqqani as his consultant in the US.
 

Is Andrew Small also now officially part of the Govt?

 
Sepoy mentality strikes again. Now I understand how a few pasty guys from British Isles conquered such a large region like South Asia. We have too many white worshipping beta scum in our ranks. Pakistan needs a massive reform and purge against the gora worshipping sepoys.
 
There's thousands of OSPs willing to come back and uplift the country only to be run off by "asay yahan nai hota".

Yet those that have only worked to destroy the country of a future are everywhere from the local government office to highest offices in Islamabad.
 
Thəorətic Muslim said:
There's thousands of OSPs willing to come back and uplift the country only to be run off by "asay yahan nai hota".

Yet those that have only worked to destroy the country of a future are everywhere from the local government office to highest offices in Islamabad.
Click to expand...

The overseas Pakistanis will be dragged on the streets of Pakistan by military thugs and PDM goons. We have seen enough how Pakistan treats educated and civilised people.
 
Mohsin Dawar and Hussain Haqqani….two people who used to humiliate the military on social media are now GHQ buddy buddy.

This just shows how the establishment has ZERO self respect and aren’t concerned with their public perception at all.

They are all crooks and I think they want us all to know now that “yes we are crooks, what are you going to do about it”.

They aren’t even hiding it anymore.
 
Gaomayaslayer said:
Sepoy mentality strikes again. Now I understand how a few pasty guys from British Isles conquered such a large region like South Asia. We have too many white worshipping beta scum in our ranks. Pakistan needs a massive reform and purge against the gora worshipping sepoys.
Click to expand...
Hi,

They were not " pasty guys " from british isles---. They were battle hardened troops trained with fighting with most modern weapons of that time and trained in most modern battle techniques of that time.

And on top of all that---they were poor---they were hungry---they were strong---they were well organized---they had dedication---they had devotion---and they wanted to loot & plunder every bit of what was available.

Do some of these attributes not remind you of the muslim armies spreading thru iran---iraq---spain---syria---turkyei.

The indian sub continent weapons were extremely inferior---training of troops and commanders pi-ss poor---.
 
Asfandyar Bhittani said:
Keynote speaker at hearing on foreign policy chaired by Mohsin Dawar.View attachment 932516View attachment 932515
Click to expand...
Not sure what the big deal is. He was one among many former diplomats invited. Second, this is a PDM government which has PPP as part of it. They will definitely invite people associated with their government.

Why are you folks up in arms against HH when it was the army that made him an anti-state element? Isn't it the same army that many of you claim to be anti-state/anti-people now?

Either everyone is anti-state, anti-national or nobody is and we make them villains as and when we feel the need to do so.

Just like the cipher controversy which amounted to nothing tangible, the same goes for HH and allegations against him. The body that was formed to investigate, did not complete its job bc HH was never interviewed. He made himself available to be interviewed remotely but was never taken up, why not? Nobody knows. The establishment rejected the findings that came out for whatever reasons.

So to me, HH is just another Pakistani involved in this game of thrones. I don't associate anything villainous to him because from time to time, our villains and heroes change rapidly. It was only yesterday that Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were the blue-eyed boys for many. Today they are public enemy number 1, 2 or 3. Overnight Fawad Chaudhry became persona non grata for many, why does this happen? It happens because most people like things to be black and white, entirely good or evil when in reality, life/people never are binary.
 
Last edited:
blain2 said:
Not sure what the big deal is. He was one among many former diplomats invited. Second, this is a PDM government which has PPP as part of it. They will definitely invite people associated with their government.

Why are you folks up in arms with HH when it was the army that made him an anti-state element? Isn't it the same army that many of you claim to be anti-state/anti-people now?

Either everyone is anti-state, anti-national or nobody is and we make them villains as and when we feel the need to do so.

Just like the cipher controversy which amounted to nothing tangible, the same goes for HH and allegations against him. The body that was formed to investigate, did not complete its job bc HH was never interviewed. He made himself available to be interviewed remotely but was never taken up, why not? Nobody knows. The establishment rejected the findings that came out for whatever reasons.

So to me, HH is just another Pakistani involved in this game of thrones. I don't associate anything villainous to him because from time to time, our villains and heroes change rapidly. It was only yesterday that Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were the blue-eyed boys for many. Today they are are public enemy number 1 and 2 or 3.
Click to expand...
When the public isn’t educated nor elucidating what they really want out if life - then such game of thrones will continue.

I cite this as a sad example of urban myth that was narrated to be but could likely be true - someone buried their beloved dog near sea view Karachi a good two decades ago and marked it.

A few weeks later - they saw some people with banners sitting next to it with “anjaan samandur peer” or something like that written on it and people dropping coins in there. That is all it takes to get the people of this country to follow and change direction or parrot things blindly
 
SQ8 said:
When the public isn’t educated nor elucidating what they really want out if life - then such game of thrones will continue.

I cite this as a sad example of urban myth that was narrated to be but could likely be true - someone buried their beloved dog near sea view Karachi a good two decades ago and marked it.

A few weeks later - they saw some people with banners sitting next to it with “anjaan samandur peer” or something like that written on it and people dropping coins in there. That is all it takes to get the people of this country to follow and change direction or parrot things blindly
Click to expand...
What does that phrase mean?
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Neutral Havaldar’ Has More Authority Than The Federal Government: Mohsin Dawar
Replies
2
Views
349
villageidiot
villageidiot
HAIDER
Reimagining Pakistan : a brainchild of Hussain Haqqani
Replies
1
Views
206
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Husain Haqqani serves notice to Imran Khan over regime change, Bajwa allegations
Replies
9
Views
407
lightning F57
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt to send reference against judge for 'facilitating terrorists'
Replies
0
Views
496
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dalit
Imran’s arrest Pakistan’s internal matter: US
Replies
4
Views
462
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom