Hussain Haqqani now officially part of the Govt

Keynote speaker at hearing on foreign policy chaired by Mohsin Dawar.
Zabardast and the Army brats here were hellbent, HH neither met with Bajwa nor was he hired by the sepoys for lobbying against IK.
Donald Lu is the special advisor to the Muniray Whisky...
Is Andrew Small also now officially part of the Govt?
Depends. Is Andrew Small, too, a traitorous snake who, ideally, should have been poisoned Russian-style long ago by any self-respecting nation's govt.?
Is Andrew Small also now officially part of the Govt?
There's thousands of OSPs willing to come back and uplift the country only to be run off by "asay yahan nai hota".
Yet those that have only worked to destroy the country of a future are everywhere from the local government office to highest offices in Islamabad.
Hi,Sepoy mentality strikes again. Now I understand how a few pasty guys from British Isles conquered such a large region like South Asia. We have too many white worshipping beta scum in our ranks. Pakistan needs a massive reform and purge against the gora worshipping sepoys.
Not sure what the big deal is. He was one among many former diplomats invited. Second, this is a PDM government which has PPP as part of it. They will definitely invite people associated with their government.Keynote speaker at hearing on foreign policy chaired by Mohsin Dawar.View attachment 932516View attachment 932515
When the public isn’t educated nor elucidating what they really want out if life - then such game of thrones will continue.Not sure what the big deal is. He was one among many former diplomats invited. Second, this is a PDM government which has PPP as part of it. They will definitely invite people associated with their government.
Why are you folks up in arms with HH when it was the army that made him an anti-state element? Isn't it the same army that many of you claim to be anti-state/anti-people now?
Either everyone is anti-state, anti-national or nobody is and we make them villains as and when we feel the need to do so.
Just like the cipher controversy which amounted to nothing tangible, the same goes for HH and allegations against him. The body that was formed to investigate, did not complete its job bc HH was never interviewed. He made himself available to be interviewed remotely but was never taken up, why not? Nobody knows. The establishment rejected the findings that came out for whatever reasons.
So to me, HH is just another Pakistani involved in this game of thrones. I don't associate anything villainous to him because from time to time, our villains and heroes change rapidly. It was only yesterday that Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were the blue-eyed boys for many. Today they are are public enemy number 1 and 2 or 3.
What does that phrase mean?When the public isn’t educated nor elucidating what they really want out if life - then such game of thrones will continue.
I cite this as a sad example of urban myth that was narrated to be but could likely be true - someone buried their beloved dog near sea view Karachi a good two decades ago and marked it.
A few weeks later - they saw some people with banners sitting next to it with “anjaan samandur peer” or something like that written on it and people dropping coins in there. That is all it takes to get the people of this country to follow and change direction or parrot things blindly