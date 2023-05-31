Hussain Haqqani now officially part of the Govt

Not sure what the big deal is. He was one among many former diplomats invited. Second, this is a PDM government which has PPP as part of it. They will definitely invite people associated with their government.Why are you folks up in arms against HH when it was the army that made him an anti-state element? Isn't it the same army that many of you claim to be anti-state/anti-people now?Either everyone is anti-state, anti-national or nobody is and we make them villains as and when we feel the need to do so.Just like the cipher controversy which amounted to nothing tangible, the same goes for HH and allegations against him. The body that was formed to investigate, did not complete its job bc HH was never interviewed. He made himself available to be interviewed remotely but was never taken up, why not? Nobody knows. The establishment rejected the findings that came out for whatever reasons.So to me, HH is just another Pakistani involved in this game of thrones. I don't associate anything villainous to him because from time to time, our villains and heroes change rapidly. It was only yesterday that Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were the blue-eyed boys for many. Today they are public enemy number 1, 2 or 3. Overnight Fawad Chaudhry became persona non grata for many, why does this happen? It happens because most people like things to be black and white, entirely good or evil when in reality, life/people never are binary.