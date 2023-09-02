Husband Kamran burned alive wife Rashida

Kingdom come
A husband burnt his wife alive over a minor domestic dispute in Model Town, Gujarat.
According to the police, the deceased's son Taqqin told the police in his statement that he had returned from America with his mother a few days ago.
Takkin told the police that there was an argument in the house between stepfather Kamran and mother Rashida over a minor verbal argument, after which the stepfather burnt the mother alive
گجرات میں گھریلو جھگڑے پر شوہر نے بیوی کو زندہ جلادیا
خاتون بیٹے کے ہمراہ چند روز قبل امریکا سے پاکستان واپس آئی تھیں: پولیس
