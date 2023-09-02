What's new

Husband Kamran burned alive wife Rashida

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
797
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
A husband burnt his wife alive over a minor domestic dispute in Model Town, Gujarat.

According to the police, the deceased's son Taqqin told the police in his statement that he had returned from America with his mother a few days ago.

Takkin told the police that there was an argument in the house between stepfather Kamran and mother Rashida over a minor verbal argument, after which the stepfather burnt the mother alive
urdu.geo.tv

گجرات میں گھریلو جھگڑے پر شوہر نے بیوی کو زندہ جلادیا

خاتون بیٹے کے ہمراہ چند روز قبل امریکا سے پاکستان واپس آئی تھیں: پولیس
urdu.geo.tv urdu.geo.tv
 

Similar threads

hatehs
HORRIFIC - SATISH from Andhra Pradesh rapes and impregnates BOTH of his daughters with the SUPPORT of his wife
Replies
8
Views
186
mangochutney
M
M
I cannot go on': Mother's anguish after daughter raped - and husband and son die trying to save her
Replies
9
Views
416
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
hatehs
INTERFAITH NIGHTMARE: New police report reveals that late female Muslim BJP leader Sana Khan was forced into sex racket by her husband AMIT
Replies
0
Views
141
hatehs
hatehs
S
LAHORE: Man seeking marriage with daughter-in-law kills grandson in Lahore
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Hero786
H
Raj-Hindustani
Children shun school after Pakistan anti-Christian violence (About 600 students)
Replies
12
Views
209
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom