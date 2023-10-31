What's new

Husain Haqqani Lobbies for Nawaz Sharif's 'Hope' to India.

Hussain Huqqani has written an article in Indian Express in which he tries to convince Indians as how the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan means 'Normalization' with india.

He also sends a message to India that "lose partnership with China is yielding fewer economic benefits than Pakistani leaders expected.".

Remember that in 2021, Hussian Huqqani was hired by Military Establishment to lobby for their cause in Washington, DC against then sitting civilian government of Pakistan. It appears that now he is lobbing for Military Establishment's cause in New Dehli.


indianexpress.com

The hope behind Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan — and the reality

Pakistan’s military establishment may have facilitated the exiled former Prime Minister’s return in the hopes of bringing some much needed stability to a country in turmoil. But first, he must win the election
It's GHQ that decides foreign policy, not Nawaz or Imran.
 
GHQ seems to be paying Hussain Haqqani well.

CSF has dried up and the revenue streams have dried up.

So desperate measures like these are expected.
 
CallSignMaverick said:
It's GHQ that decides foreign policy, not Nawaz or Imran.
Click to expand...

Hussain Huqqani, who has written this article; is working on the behalf of GHQ these days. He did well to obtain desired results from Washington, DC on the behalf of generals in 2022.

These days he is given task to act as GHQ's representative in middle East.
 
