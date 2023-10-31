Husain Haqqani Lobbies for Nawaz Sharif's 'Hope' to India.

Crimson Blue
Hussain Huqqani has written an article in Indian Express in which he tries to convince Indians as how the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan means 'Normalization' with india.
He also sends a message to India that "lose partnership with China is yielding fewer economic benefits than Pakistani leaders expected.".
Remember that in 2021, Hussian Huqqani was hired by Military Establishment to lobby for their cause in Washington, DC against then sitting civilian government of Pakistan. It appears that now he is lobbing for Military Establishment's cause in New Dehli.
The hope behind Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan — and the reality
Pakistan’s military establishment may have facilitated the exiled former Prime Minister’s return in the hopes of bringing some much needed stability to a country in turmoil. But first, he must win the election
