Human Trafficking from Afghanistan to Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

Substantial evidence points to an ongoing issue of Human Trafficking from Afghanistan to Pakistan, facilitated by a nexus between Afghan authorities and traffickers, particularly via the Torkham border.

- Traffickers charge a fee ranging from 40 thousand to 120 thousand for trafficking one person across the border.

- This raises significant concerns regarding the potential infiltration of Terrorists into Pakistan.

- The situation becomes even more worrisome when considering that financial transactions are used to facilitate illegal crossings on a daily basis at the Torkham border, making it increasingly difficult to prevent the entry of potential terrorists.


Ask them and they will talk about 'artificial' boundaries, tribal areas and a Greater Pathan.

Pakistan's biggest strategic mistake is the absence of allies in Kabul.
 

