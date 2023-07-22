ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Substantial evidence points to an ongoing issue of Human Trafficking from Afghanistan to Pakistan, facilitated by a nexus between Afghan authorities and traffickers, particularly via the Torkham border.
- Traffickers charge a fee ranging from 40 thousand to 120 thousand for trafficking one person across the border.
- This raises significant concerns regarding the potential infiltration of Terrorists into Pakistan.
- The situation becomes even more worrisome when considering that financial transactions are used to facilitate illegal crossings on a daily basis at the Torkham border, making it increasingly difficult to prevent the entry of potential terrorists.
