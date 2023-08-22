What's new

Human rights during Imran Khan era.

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

fb.watch

The problem with trying civilians under Army Act | What happens when a civilian's criticism of the army's alleged interference in politics is equated with incitement to mutiny? How are military trials...

What happens when a civilian's criticism of the army's alleged interference in politics is equated with incitement to mutiny? How are military trials...
fb.watch fb.watch

A nice documentary. There are several other instances

When you deal with a devil expect it to come back and hunt you

If by luck he comes back to power will it be a deal 🤝🤝 is the real question

Listen carefully what mizari says in the end..and yes this doesn't happen in Israel or Indian occupied Kashmir
 

