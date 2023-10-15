HUM News Exposed Being GHQ Mouthpiece (Video Evidence - Don’t Block Me)

Neelo
I was banned for two weeks for reporting this news. My topic was deleted because the GHQ admins can’t accept reality. I wouldn‘t be surprised if this forum is being operated by some of the media heads of ISPR.
So go ahead and ban me again because this forum is useless. I posted this same video on Reddit and Facebook and it spread like wildfire. You can’t stop me.
Reddit topic https://reddit.com/r/pakistan/s/dxeLgy09GI
Facebook link https://fb.watch/nHJphMmu1I/
