Huge Gallium reserves enough to cover Europe's demand,found in Greece

flight.com.gr

Μεγάλα αποθέματα γαλλίου στην Ελλάδα, καλύπτουν όλη τη ζήτηση στην Ευρώπη! - Πτήση

Σε ρεπορτάζ της γερμανικής οικονομικής εφημερίδας Handelsblatt αναφέρεται πως τα κοιτάσματα βωξίτη στην Ελλάδα, που εξορύσσει η Αλουμίνιον της Ελλάδος (του ομίλου Μυτιληναίου), είναι ιδιαίτερα πλούσια σε γάλλιο, ένα μέταλλο με μεγάλη διεθνή ζήτηση καθώς χρησιμοποιείται σε παραγωγή μικροτσίπ...
flight.com.gr flight.com.gr

In a report by the German economic newspaper Handelsblatt, it is stated that the bauxite deposits in Greece, mined by Aluminum of Greece (of the Mytilinaios group), are particularly rich in gallium, a metal with great international demand as it is used in the production of microchips.

In fact, while the annual European needs are around 40 tons, the Greek production can reach 60, exceeding them, when at the moment they are served by 71% from China. As the report says, the company has already been approached by the EU, while "Mytileneos has been operating a pilot gallium production project in Agios Nikolaos in central Greece for four years". Greek bauxite also contains scandium and lanthanum and other sought-after rare earths.
 

