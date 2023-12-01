Exclusive: Huawei's new smart car firm valued up to $35 billion amid advanced stake talks

November 29, 20237:45 PM GMT+8Updated 2 days ago ​

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies' (HWT.UL) new smart car software and components firm is set for a valuation of up to 250 billion yuan ($34.67 billion) after it sells stakes to investors including Changan Auto, three people with knowledge of the matter said.



The Chinese company said on Sunday it will spin off its four-year-old Intelligent Automotive Solution (IAS) business unit - which aimed to become the equivalent of German automotive supplier Bosch of the intelligent electric vehicle (EV) era - into a new company which will receive the unit's core technologies and resources.



Main auto partner Chongqing Changan Automobile (000625.SZ) and relevant parties will own up to 40% of the new firm, a Changan Auto statement showed on Sunday. Neither Changan Auto nor Huawei disclosed financial details.



Changan Auto and its ultimate parent, state-owned China Ordnance Equipment Group - also known as China South Industries Group - are considering acquiring about 35% and 5% respectively of the new firm, which could be valued at 200 billion to 250 billion yuan, two of the people said.



Potential minority shareholders include state-owned automakers FAW Group (SASACJ.UL) and Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK), which are also in advanced talks with Huawei to acquire up to 5% each, said the three people.



Huawei will likely remain the single largest shareholder with 40% to 50% for at least the next two-to-three years, said two of the people.



Deal details - notably the ownership split and valuation - have not been finalised and are subject to change, the three people said. The transaction will also be subject to regulatory approval, said one of the people as well as a fourth person with knowledge of the matter.

Huawei’s Aito Hikes New M7 SUV’s Output Capacity to 700 a Day

DATE: NOV 24 2023/ SOURCE: YICAINov. 24 -- Aito, the electric vehicle brand of Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies and carmaker Seres Group, has more than doubled the daily production capacity of its revamped M7 model to 700 units.The latest version of the Aito M7 sports utility vehicle, launched on Sept. 12, will have an annual output capacity of 200,000, Yicai learned during a recent visit to one of Seres' smart auto plants.Huawei and Seres joined hands to launch the Aito brand in 2021, with the Chongqing-based automaker building the M5, M7, and M9 at its three new energy vehicle plants in its home city.Some 5,000 M7s rolled off the assembly line in September, which doubled to 10,000 last month, a Seres executive told Yicai, adding that the goal is to raise that to between 20,000 and 30,000 a month.Traditional carmakers need two to three months to hike output capacity, while Seres has to do it in a month, the manager at one of its factories told Yicai. Some key suppliers have set up shop near the Chongqing plant, the person added, noting that the supply chain’s labor force is also being raised to ensure timely deliveries.Huawei has invested more than CNY1 billion (USD140.9 million) in the supply chain, adding more than 20,000 workers to increase production shifts, Richard Yu, head of the firm’s smart auto solutions business group, said during a visit to Seres' plants last month. The investment mainly enhances the production flow, processes, and results, the factory manager noted.Shenzhen-based Huawei also cooperates with BAIC Group's Arcfox, JAC Motors, and Chery Automobile on vehicles. A mid-sized to large model with Chery Auto will likely be launched on Nov. 28, while a model in collaboration with JAC will debut next year.