Huawei’s Kirin 9006C Is Solid Proof That Next Year’s P70 Flagships Will Ship With A New 5nm SoC​

Huawei’s Kirin 9006C Is Solid Proof That Next Year’s P70 Flagships Will Ship With A New 5nm SoCOmar Sohail•Dec 9, 2023 10:56 AM EST
Huawei is expected to launch its new P70 flagship smartphone series in 2024, featuring three new models with a bevy of hardware specification upgrades. In an earlier report, it was predicted that the P70 Art, which may be regarded as the top-end version, will ship with an impressive camera configuration that includes a hybrid 1G6P lens and more. Irrespective of this information, no updates were provided as to which chipset Huawei would use in all three models. After all, to stay competitive, the company needs to release something more capable than the Kirin 9000S, and the latest Kirin 9006C might be proof of that.
Huawei is not expected to use the Kirin 9006C SoC for the P70 series, but announcing a new 5nm silicon looks more likelyThere were doubts that Huawei and SMIC could break the 7nm barrier and mass produce something on a better node. Then again, reports stated that the Chinese semiconductor firm would re-use its existing deep ultraviolet process (DUV) machines to fabricate this 5nm chipset, but the process would be extremely expensive compared to using EUV hardware.
Regardless, both entities launched the Kirin 9006C, which powers the recently unveiled Qingyun L540 laptops and features an 8-core CPU cluster. While it has not been mentioned how Huawei and SMIC managed to come up with a 5nm chip with the U.S. sanctions in play, the fact that both companies managed to make this possible is a feat no one thought was possible.
It also cements the belief that Huawei will switch to using the same 5nm technology and come up with a new smartphone chipset that is found in the upcoming P70 lineup, though details are scarce regarding its official name. Huawei has been reported to have started development work on the P70 series, with the company said to have secured suppliers for high refresh rate displays that also support a lower PWM value to put less strain on the eyes.
With December about to end and 2024 about to start, we will find out soon enough how Huawei raises the bar with the P70 range and bring some excitement to the smartphone market. To remind you, the former Chinese giant is estimated to ship 100 million phones next year, so let us see if the company achieves this new milestone.
