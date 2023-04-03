What's new

Huawei P60 Series sold out online, offline and on third party stores

Huawei P60 Series sold out online, offline and on third party stores

img-1-dengli-1-80x80.jpg

Published 2 hours ago
on April 3, 2023
By Deng Li

Huawei-P60-series.jpg


On March 30, the Huawei P60 series began its first sale and the company confirmed that this lineup has already completed a significant milestone with a sold out score on all sales channels.

According to the information, the Huawei P60 series is moving with the hype and quickly sold out in offline stores, online stores, and third-party retailers as well as e-commerce websites. All of the models and variants sold out within a few days of the first sale.

Looking at the popularity meter, the rococo white color is the first choice for consumers and everyone wants to get a unit. On the other hand, making it hard for others to get one.

Meanwhile, a new sale has been announced for April 3 and consumers can grab a new device as soon as they can tune on to all of the sales corners.
Huawei-P60-sale-page-1.jpg


Amazing Trends:​

According to Chinese industry analysts, the Huawei P60 series has created new momentum for Huawei smartphones, which was missing in the past few years. It’s said that customers are impressed by the design language of this new flagship. They want to buy the new phone because of its aesthetics.

Talking new white color – Rococo white, which is handmade with natural minerals added to the back case. The unique Pearl Texture Design makes it shine through like a timeless ornament. It also gives a distinct pattern on each phone with its shimmering Rococo Pearl exterior.

On the other hand, Huawei P60 Pro is also alluring to users because of its camera features and powerful photography capabilities. Huawei P60 series significantly boast low-light photography for wide and telephoto cameras. This allows you to click photos in all scenarios with perfect lighting even in dark areas.

Global:​

Aside from China, the Huawei P60 series is also preparing to launch in the global markets in May. Read more about this below.

Huawei-P60-series-768x432.jpg
 

