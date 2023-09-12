What's new

Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone launched in China, Second Huawei 5G-Capable Device in a Week ; global release expected

Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone launched in China; global release expected​

Huawei is expected to launch the foldable globally as it reportedly has plans to re-enter the global smartphone market.
By Vivek Singh Chauhan
-
Published On: September 12, 2023 | Last Updated: September 12, 2023


HIGHLIGHTS
  • The foldable phone sports an 8MP selfie camera on the front.
  • The Huawei Mate X5 can be availed in five different colour options.
  • Huawei hasn’t shared details about the chipset of this foldable phone.
HUAWEI-Mate-X5.jpg

Huawei has launched a new foldable smartphone – Mate X5 – that shares its design with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It offers a 7.85-inch OLED primary display and a 6.4-inch OLED cover display, packs up to 16GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and more than a 5,000mAh battery. Here are the details of the Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone.

Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone pricing, availability details​

  • Huawei hasn’t shared the exact price for the Mate X5 yet, but users in China can pre-book the device via VMall by paying CNY 1,000 (approx Rs 11,386).
  • The newly announced foldable smartphone is expected to be available for purchase from September 15th onwards.
  • The Huawei Mate X5 comes in Feather Black, Feather White, Feather Gold, Green Mountain Dai, and Phantom Purple colours.

428_428_4D097DEC12A02157ADEEB4CB3442F446.png

Huawei Mate X5 specifications​

All the features of the phone have been officially revealed. But, the company hasn’t shared details about the chipset of this foldable phone. However, as per reports, the Huawei Mate X5 is equipped with Kirin 9000s chipset. Check out the other specs and features.

HUAWEI MATE X5 SPECS
Displays
  • a 7.85-inch OLED primary display with a 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate
  • a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate
Rear camera50MP primary camera + 13MP ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP OIS periscope telephoto lens
Selfie camera8MP on the front
Storageup to 16GB of RAM; up to 1TB of internal storage
OSHarmonyOS 4.0
Battery5060mAh with 66W wired fast charging tech and 50W wireless charging tech
Other featuresTwo-way Beidou satellite message, AI air control, camera treasure box, in-screen three-button navigation, side fingerprint, USB Type-C, and more


www.91mobiles.com

Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone launched in China; global release expected

Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone pricing details haven't been revealed yet in China. Check out to know more about the Huawei Mate X5 foldable specifications.
www.91mobiles.com www.91mobiles.com
 
Huawei Launches Mate X5, Second 5G-Capable Device in a Week​

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 BY SIMON SMITH

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese smartphone giant, continues its resurgence in the smartphone market with the launch of its second 5G-capable device in just over a week. The company released the Mate X5, a foldable phone, a few days before Apple’s highly anticipated launch event.

This comes as Huawei strives to regain its foothold in the market after being cut off from vital technologies due to trade restrictions imposed by the United States. The Mate X5 follows the surprise release of the Mate 60 Pro on August 29, which marked Huawei’s return to using its own in-house chips for 5G technology.

Foldable phones have gained popularity in recent years, as they offer a unique combination of functionality and portability. The Mate X5 is expected to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Motorola’s Razr, both of which have already established a presence in the foldable phone market. Huawei’s latest offering features a flexible OLED display that unfolds into a tablet-sized screen, providing users with a larger viewing area for enhanced productivity and multimedia consumption.
With the launch of the Mate X5, Huawei aims to demonstrate its technological prowess and maintain its position as a leading innovator in the smartphone industry. Despite facing significant challenges and controversies in recent times, the company continues to invest in research and development to deliver cutting-edge devices to its customers.

It is worth noting that Huawei’s shift towards manufacturing its own chips for 5G smartphones has allowed it to reduce its reliance on external suppliers and ensure a more stable supply chain. This strategic move not only strengthens its independence but also positions Huawei as a self-sufficient and resilient player in the highly competitive smartphone market.

In conclusion, Huawei’s release of the Mate X5, its second 5G-capable device in just over a week, showcases the company’s determination to regain momentum in the smartphone market. With its innovative features and competitive pricing, the Mate X5 aims to rival other foldable phones in the market, solidifying Huawei’s position as a leading player in the industry.

Definitions:
1. 5G: The fifth generation of wireless technology that promises faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections than previous generations.
2. In-house chips: Semiconductor chips designed and manufactured by the same company that produces the electronic device, promoting better integration and performance.

isp.page

Huawei Launches Mate X5, Second 5G-Capable Device in a Week

Huawei Launches Mate X5, Second 5G-Capable Device in a Week - isp.page
isp.page
 

