Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone launched in China; global release expected​

By Vivek Singh Chauhan
-
Published On: September 12, 2023 | Last Updated: September 12, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
- The foldable phone sports an 8MP selfie camera on the front.
- The Huawei Mate X5 can be availed in five different colour options.
- Huawei hasn’t shared details about the chipset of this foldable phone.
Huawei has launched a new foldable smartphone – Mate X5 – that shares its design with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It offers a 7.85-inch OLED primary display and a 6.4-inch OLED cover display, packs up to 16GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and more than a 5,000mAh battery. Here are the details of the Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone.
Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone pricing, availability details
- Huawei hasn’t shared the exact price for the Mate X5 yet, but users in China can pre-book the device via VMall by paying CNY 1,000 (approx Rs 11,386).
- The newly announced foldable smartphone is expected to be available for purchase from September 15th onwards.
- The Huawei Mate X5 comes in Feather Black, Feather White, Feather Gold, Green Mountain Dai, and Phantom Purple colours.
Huawei Mate X5 specificationsAll the features of the phone have been officially revealed. But, the company hasn’t shared details about the chipset of this foldable phone. However, as per reports, the Huawei Mate X5 is equipped with Kirin 9000s chipset. Check out the other specs and features.
|HUAWEI MATE X5 SPECS
|Displays
|Rear camera
|50MP primary camera + 13MP ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP OIS periscope telephoto lens
|Selfie camera
|8MP on the front
|Storage
|up to 16GB of RAM; up to 1TB of internal storage
|OS
|HarmonyOS 4.0
|Battery
|5060mAh with 66W wired fast charging tech and 50W wireless charging tech
|Other features
|Two-way Beidou satellite message, AI air control, camera treasure box, in-screen three-button navigation, side fingerprint, USB Type-C, and more
