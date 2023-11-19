HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ is the world’s new best camera phone , beating IPhone15 pro max and Google Pixel 8 Pro–DxOMark​

beijingwalker
HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ is the world’s new best camera phone , beating IPhone15 pro max and Google Pixel 8 Pro–DxOMarkWRITTEN BY JM CHAVARIAPUBLISHED • NOVEMBER 19, 2023
The HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ has recently secured the top spot in DxOMark global smartphone rankings. The Huawei flagship particularly ranked first in the ultra-premium segment, beating the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
It even bested its own kin, the HUAWEI P60 by just one point—ranking second in the charts.
The Mate 60 Pro+ garnered an overall score of 157, the highest by far of any smartphone that the benchmarking company has ever tested.
HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ camera testIn DxOMark’s findings, the device consistently delivers outstanding photo results across various use cases, impressing with its exceptional detail retention, effective noise reduction, accurate target exposure, wide dynamic range, and pleasing color rendering.
Even in low-light conditions, the Mate 60 Pro+ maintains impressive exposure and captures a high level of detail. Its variable aperture, which intelligently adjusts depth-of-field for each scene, makes it an ideal choice for family and group portraits, ensuring sharpness for all subjects in the frame.
Moreover, its ability to freeze motion and minimize motion blur, coupled with its fast shutter response, enables users to capture moments in moving scenes with ease.
While video stabilization on the Mate 60 Pro+ ranks among the best DxOMark has encountered, and overall video results are excellent for most sub-tests, there remains room for improvement in video quality aspects such as texture and noise when compared to the top-tier video devices.
Specs recapThe HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ camera specsheet includes a 48-megapixel main lens with laser autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Another 48-megapixel lens for telephoto—capable of 3.5x to 100x zoom—which also supports AF and OIS. Lastly, a 40-megapixel ultrawide with AF as well.
DxOMark is an independent benchmarking company that uses industry-grade lab tools and a rigorous testing methodology to evaluate a range of factors on the image quality of cameras, lenses, and smartphones.
