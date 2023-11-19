What's new

HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ is the world’s new best camera phone , beating IPhone15 pro max and Google Pixel 8 Pro–DxOMark

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,024
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ is the world’s new best camera phone , beating IPhone15 pro max and Google Pixel 8 Pro–DxOMark​

WRITTEN BY JM CHAVARIAPUBLISHED • NOVEMBER 19, 2023

The HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ has recently secured the top spot in DxOMark global smartphone rankings. The Huawei flagship particularly ranked first in the ultra-premium segment, beating the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

huawei-mate-60-pro-plus-dxomark-official-image-768x432.jpg


It even bested its own kin, the HUAWEI P60 by just one point—ranking second in the charts.

The Mate 60 Pro+ garnered an overall score of 157, the highest by far of any smartphone that the benchmarking company has ever tested.

HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ camera test​

In DxOMark’s findings, the device consistently delivers outstanding photo results across various use cases, impressing with its exceptional detail retention, effective noise reduction, accurate target exposure, wide dynamic range, and pleasing color rendering.

Even in low-light conditions, the Mate 60 Pro+ maintains impressive exposure and captures a high level of detail. Its variable aperture, which intelligently adjusts depth-of-field for each scene, makes it an ideal choice for family and group portraits, ensuring sharpness for all subjects in the frame.

huawei-mate-60-pro-plus-dxomark-camera-test-scores-768x522.jpg

Moreover, its ability to freeze motion and minimize motion blur, coupled with its fast shutter response, enables users to capture moments in moving scenes with ease.

While video stabilization on the Mate 60 Pro+ ranks among the best DxOMark has encountered, and overall video results are excellent for most sub-tests, there remains room for improvement in video quality aspects such as texture and noise when compared to the top-tier video devices.

Specs recap​

The HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ camera specsheet includes a 48-megapixel main lens with laser autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Another 48-megapixel lens for telephoto—capable of 3.5x to 100x zoom—which also supports AF and OIS. Lastly, a 40-megapixel ultrawide with AF as well.

huawei-mate-60-pro-plus-FI-768x432.jpg


DxOMark is an independent benchmarking company that uses industry-grade lab tools and a rigorous testing methodology to evaluate a range of factors on the image quality of cameras, lenses, and smartphones.

www.yugatech.com

HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ is the world’s new best camera phone –DxOMark » YugaTech | Philippines Tech News & Reviews

The HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+ has recently secured the top spot in DxOMark global smartphone rankings. The Huawei flagship particularly ranked first in the
www.yugatech.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro phone uses 3 GEO satellites from China Telecom
Replies
7
Views
500
Haldorss
Haldorss
beijingwalker
China's Huawei sells 1.6 mln Mate 60 Pro handsets in six weeks - research firm
Replies
1
Views
223
hirobo2
hirobo2
DF41
Huawei’s Mate Pro 60: Healthy Rebuke of Protectionist U.S. Politicians
Replies
0
Views
210
DF41
DF41
LKJ86
Huawei has unexpectedly unveiled the Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone with Kirin 9000S, IP68, satellite calling and HarmonyOS 4.0 for a price of $960
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
hirobo2
hirobo2
MH.Yang
The Huawei Mate 60 Pro is now on sale, with the first 800,000 units selling out in under an hour.
Replies
4
Views
389
kuge
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom