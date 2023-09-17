Huawei Kunlun Glass 2 durability seemingly destroys that of Gorilla Glass rivals in drop test

艹艹艹
Huawei Kunlun Glass 2 durability seemingly destroys that of Gorilla Glass rivals in drop testDeirdre O'Donnell, Published 09/15/2023
Several years ago Huawei was cut off from the global supply chain, so the company had to scramble to find home-grown replacements for all the parts needed to build a smartphone.
Huawei's Mate 60 Pro is a new flagship smartphone with a display reinforced by in-house, second-gen Kunlun Glass. It was found to help the device survive a new online torture test which involved being run over by a car, among other things. Accordingly, the 60 Pro was declared to leave the Corning Gorilla Glass found on rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the dust in terms of durability.
Huawei has made it clear that it will not make the new Mate 60 Pro available via official channels - however, that clearly does not stop vloggers like PBKReviews from importing one - just to drop it on concrete over and over again.
This protocol apparently resulted in findings that Huawei's own Kunlun Glass 2 - an alternative to the Gorilla Glass found in most other high-end mobile devices - seemed remarkably resistant to cracking, shattering or even scratching up after being given a thorough grit-bath in a zip-lock bag.
The 60 Pro's distinctive triple punch-hole display was also portrayed as staying on and fully functional throughout the video, even after being run over with a car's tire (albeit at low speed and not repeatedly). All in all, PBKReviews declared the latest version of Kunlun Glass enough to make the tech world "forget about Gorilla Glass" in terms of resilience and toughness.