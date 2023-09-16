Nan Yang
Huawei just distributed out $9.65Bn in dividends to its 131K employeesSeptember 14th, 2023
Huawei just distributed out $9.65Bn in dividends to its 131K employees, which means that on average folks got $73K. I don’t have the median but many folks who joined close to two decades ago are apparently seeing payouts north of a quarter mil. Pretty good for an embattled co.
https://nitter.net/BarrettYouTube/status/1511175253346566146#m
$9.65 Billion divided by 131,000 employees = $73,664 per person.