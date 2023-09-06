Huawei expresses interest to invest in Pakistan's IT sector ISLAMABAD: Huawei CEO Ethan Sun called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar where Huawei expressed interest in investing in the IT sector of

During the meeting, Ethan Sun informed the PM about the work being done by Huawei for the promotion and development of the ecosystem for information technology in Pakistan. Huawei has set up about 100 information technology centers in different universities in Pakistan.The prime minister appreciated Huawei for its steps for spread of information technology in Pakistan and expressed the hope that Huawei would help the government in training youth and women especially those living in the far-flung areas of the country, in the field of information.He welcomed the desire of Huawei to make further investments in Pakistan in the field of information technology.He also invited Huawei to set up plants for production of mobile handsets.Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif was also present in the meeting.It is pertinent to mention here that Huawei Technologies and China’s top chipmaker SMIC built an advanced 7-nanometer processor to power its latest smartphone, according to a teardown report by analysis firm TechInsights.Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), TechInsights said in the report shared with Reuters on Monday.Huawei started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone last week. The specifications provided advertised its ability to make satellite calls but offered no information on the power of the chipset inside.