What's new

Huawei expresses interest to invest in Pakistan’s IT sector

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,503
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1694024524900.png

Huawei CEO Ethan Sun called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar where Huawei expressed interest in investing in the IT sector of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Ethan Sun informed the PM about the work being done by Huawei for the promotion and development of the ecosystem for information technology in Pakistan. Huawei has set up about 100 information technology centers in different universities in Pakistan.
The prime minister appreciated Huawei for its steps for spread of information technology in Pakistan and expressed the hope that Huawei would help the government in training youth and women especially those living in the far-flung areas of the country, in the field of information.

Read more: Huawei built advanced 7-nanometer processor to power Mate 60 Pro
He welcomed the desire of Huawei to make further investments in Pakistan in the field of information technology.
He also invited Huawei to set up plants for production of mobile handsets.
Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif was also present in the meeting.
It is pertinent to mention here that Huawei Technologies and China’s top chipmaker SMIC built an advanced 7-nanometer processor to power its latest smartphone, according to a teardown report by analysis firm TechInsights.
Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), TechInsights said in the report shared with Reuters on Monday.
Huawei started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone last week. The specifications provided advertised its ability to make satellite calls but offered no information on the power of the chipset inside.
arynews.tv

Huawei expresses interest to invest in Pakistan's IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Huawei CEO Ethan Sun called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar where Huawei expressed interest in investing in the IT sector of
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 951500
Huawei CEO Ethan Sun called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar where Huawei expressed interest in investing in the IT sector of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Ethan Sun informed the PM about the work being done by Huawei for the promotion and development of the ecosystem for information technology in Pakistan. Huawei has set up about 100 information technology centers in different universities in Pakistan.
The prime minister appreciated Huawei for its steps for spread of information technology in Pakistan and expressed the hope that Huawei would help the government in training youth and women especially those living in the far-flung areas of the country, in the field of information.

Read more: Huawei built advanced 7-nanometer processor to power Mate 60 Pro
He welcomed the desire of Huawei to make further investments in Pakistan in the field of information technology.
He also invited Huawei to set up plants for production of mobile handsets.
Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif was also present in the meeting.
It is pertinent to mention here that Huawei Technologies and China’s top chipmaker SMIC built an advanced 7-nanometer processor to power its latest smartphone, according to a teardown report by analysis firm TechInsights.
Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), TechInsights said in the report shared with Reuters on Monday.
Huawei started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone last week. The specifications provided advertised its ability to make satellite calls but offered no information on the power of the chipset inside.
arynews.tv

Huawei expresses interest to invest in Pakistan's IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Huawei CEO Ethan Sun called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar where Huawei expressed interest in investing in the IT sector of
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
Excellent news.. two failed entities collaborating to discuss their pariah status.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
A new Huawei phone has defeated US chip sanctions against China
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
710
casual
casual
beijingwalker
New Huawei Mate 60 Pro raises worry China has found a way around U.S. tech limits
2
Replies
28
Views
629
Nasr
Nasr
LKJ86
Huawei has unexpectedly unveiled the Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone with Kirin 9000S, IP68, satellite calling and HarmonyOS 4.0 for a price of $960
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
Huawei’s Stealth Phone Launch Energizes Chinese Chip Stocks, Huawei’s mystery phone rallies China in fight against US curbs
Replies
2
Views
229
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
ghazi52
Khazana to build first in-country hyperscaler cloud
Replies
0
Views
221
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom