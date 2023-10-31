beijingwalker
HUAWEI COMPLETES VERIFICATION OF KEY 5G CELLULAR LOW-POWER HIGH-PRECISION POSITIONING TECHNOLOGY
EFE UDIN OCTOBER 30, 2023
Huawei just announced that it has completed the verification of key 5G cellular low-power, high-precision positioning technology. The technology has been verified by China Mobile Suzhou, Shenzhen Metro Group, and AIS. The verification reveals that Huawei surpasses the 3GPP requirements for indoor positioning accuracy. According to Huawei, the positioning accuracy can reach up to 0.4 meters.
HUAWEI’S 5G INDOOR POSITIONING TECHNOLOGYHuawei’s 5G indoor positioning technology is designed to provide high-precision positioning for indoor areas. The technology uses uplink time difference of arrival (UTDOA) and field-strength fingerprint-based technologies. It also ensures that indoor positioning can be implemented in both light-of-sight (LOS) and non-light-of-sight (NLOS) zones. Huawei’s 5G indoor positioning is between LampSite Enterprise Edition (EE) and on-premises location service (LCS) modules. In addition, it supports open-standard interfacing with third-party platforms and uses that require location data.
FEATURES OF HUAWEI’S 5G INDOOR POSITIONING TECHNOLOGYHuawei’s 5G indoor positioning technology has several features that make it stand out from other indoor technologies. These features include:
- High Precision: Huawei’s 5G indoor positioning technology has a positioning accuracy of 1-3 meters at 90% in LOS indoors. This exceeds the 3GPP standard.
- Radio SLAM: Huawei uses radio simultaneous localization and mapping (Radio SLAM) in its 5G indoor positioning solution. This adds an extra easy way to quickly complete data.
- AI-based Big Data Clustering Iteration Algorithm: Huawei uses an AI-based big data clustering iteration algorithm in its 5G indoor positioning solution. This algorithm also automates the process of generating fingerprint libraries. This reduces the time and effort required to collect data.
VERIFICATION PROCESSThe verification process involves testing the technology in various industries, such as manufacturing, storage, and transport. It shows that the positioning accuracy hit 1-3 meters at 90% in LOS indoors. This exceeds the 3GPP standard. It also shows that Huawei’s 5G indoor positioning technology can work in both LOS and NLOS zones.
This technical verification applied the enhanced RedCap UE technology solution. This solution is based on 3GPP Rel-17 based on RedCap terminals. It sends large-bandwidth SRS in the inactive state to ensure high-precision positioning. This also helps reduce the power use of the technology.
CONCLUSIONHuawei’s 5G indoor positioning technology is a high-precision indoor positioning solution that has several features that make it stand out from other indoor positioning technologies. The technology has been verified by several companies, and it has surpassed the 3GPP requirements for indoor positioning accuracy. Huawei’s 5G indoor positioning technology has the potential to revolutionize indoor positioning in various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation.
