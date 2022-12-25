HSR Jakarta-Bandung, Indonesia-China cooperation

Indonesia-China Agree on Cost Overrun of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Train Project US$ 1.2 Billion​

37 minutes agoIndonesia and China have agreed on theof the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train project.Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said that the installation of the 304-kilometer (Km) Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Rail had been completed. It is estimated that trials will begin at the end of May. Then, it is targeted to start operating on August 18, 2023."Technical teams from both countries have agreed on afigure of US $ 1.2 billion," Luhut said in a press conference monitored from the Youtube of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Monday (10/4).Luhut said a loan worth US $ 560 million and a loan tenor of 30 years had been decided from the China Development Bank (CDB).Regarding loan interest, Luhut said, initially the loan interest offered was 4%. Then, after negotiations, the current loan interest has successfully dropped to 3.4%.The interest rate is somewhat lower than the interest on loans from the United States government or US dollar bond interest from the Indonesian government. And somewhat lower than the interest of other countries which is around 6%.Luhut said, his party would still finalize and negotiate related to loan interest. However, if the negotiation does not succeed in agreeing on the expected loan interest of 2%, Luhut considers the current loan interest agreement to be good enough.Luhut emphasized that there is no problem related to the ability to pay for Indonesia if the loan interest will be 3.4%."There is no problem, how come you doubt your country. You don't," Luhut said.In addition, Luhut is also still negotiating related to the guarantee structure. The Chinese government wants the guarantee to be done through the state budget. Meanwhile, Indonesia wants to guarantee through PT Penjaminan Infrasfrktur Indonesia (PII).Luhut has explained, if the guarantee with the State Budget must go through a long procedure.Deputy for Investment and Mining Coordination of the Coordinating Ministry Marves Septian Hario Seto added that Indonesia is encouraging guarantees through PII. Later the loan will be given to KAI. Then, KAI gave it to KCIC."The issue should have been," Seto said.As is known, thesettlement scheme for the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train project was agreed through 25% equity and 75% loans.Meanwhile, the Indonesian consortium has deposited its equity after receiving state capital participation (PMN) of Rp 3.2 trillion. Then, there is an equity deposit from a Chinese consortium. The rest will be met through a loan from the China Development Bank.