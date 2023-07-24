What's new

How would you deal with climate protesters if they appear in Asia?

R

REhorror

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 16, 2021
Messages
2,165
Reaction score
-1
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
I'm checking Youtube and every days there are clips about climate protesters sitting in road and blocking traffic.

Fortunately, this is not a problem in Asia yet (except Australia and New Zealand) but there will be some westernized libs doing this:

What would be the correct response here? Call the cops or just drag them by the hair like the badass frau/fraulein here?
 
Sort by date Sort by votes
1690189353276.png


1690189387070.png


1690189437764.png
 
Upvote 0
REhorror said:
I'm checking Youtube and every days there are clips about climate protesters sitting in road and blocking traffic.

Fortunately, this is not a problem in Asia yet (except Australia and New Zealand) but there will be some westernized libs doing this:

What would be the correct response here? Call the cops or just drag them by the hair like the badass frau/fraulein here?
Click to expand...

People believe and say protest is a sign of healthy democracy.

But a protest like this up to the level of blocking the road is a sign of a failing democracy.

Because they are being ignored, they need to block the road just to be heard.

Just like angry protesters who destroy public facilities.

The more common such protest, it means democracy is failing in that country.

People already distrust the government from a lot of experiences in the past.
 
Upvote 0

Similar threads

beijingwalker
With U.S. focused on defense, China's trade and infrastructure sweep Southeast Asia
Replies
0
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Asia's odd couple: Vietnam and the U.S. find opposites attract
Replies
11
Views
806
hualushui
H
Homo Sapiens
How Indian Media Mainstreamed The ‘Land Jihad’ Propaganda
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Jeeten Parikh
J
Hamartia Antidote
Euronews: How China's Ukraine stance may be final straw for eastern EU countries
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
Apollon
Apollon
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan: hero or hypocrite?
2
Replies
20
Views
875
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom