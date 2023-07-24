How would you deal with climate protesters if they appear in Asia?

I'm checking Youtube and every days there are clips about climate protesters sitting in road and blocking traffic.
Fortunately, this is not a problem in Asia yet (except Australia and New Zealand) but there will be some westernized libs doing this:
What would be the correct response here? Call the cops or just drag them by the hair like the badass frau/fraulein here?
Fortunately, this is not a problem in Asia yet (except Australia and New Zealand) but there will be some westernized libs doing this:
What would be the correct response here? Call the cops or just drag them by the hair like the badass frau/fraulein here?